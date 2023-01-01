Sayles: Selling off family history

The polar vortex and the blizzard warning winds pummeling my north facing front porch reminded me that indoor hobbies are essential for old guys to survive the winter.

I created one for myself a number of years ago and pick it up on occasion when Mother Nature delivers an environment that only starvation or cardiac arrest could shake me loose from my heated recliner.

Whenever I pick up on that something which is, for me, a true Cause Célèbre, my family starts to cringe and universally declares I have ventured into one of my periodic obsessive compulsions.

The difference between my strong interest in something and my family diagnosing me with chronic OCD is simply a matter of degree. At the absolute worst, I may be convinced that my focused and intense absorption into something, could be defined by an isolated and rare medical professional as acute OCD, but in no way chronic.

So, I am sure you are asking, "What's got your boxers in a bunch this time?" Well, I'm glad you asked, and I am happy to tell you.

I am on a crusade to personally derail anyone who should dare to sell off irreplaceable family history artifacts via any online marketplace, to any extent possible, with only my computer and my inexhaustible ability to be a terrible and excruciating pain in the ass.

Yes, that's right, I am hounding people on eBay and various other platforms who are selling family bibles, named and identifiable military medals and uniforms, family photo albums and scrapbooks, diplomas and degrees, original owner identified class and military rings, citations trophies and awards and even individual military dog-tags. If this stuff, clearly invaluable and irreplaceable to any family, has strayed into the marketplace by error or oversight, then I, in my sub-arctic doldrums will see if I can make it right.

You may ask, "Uhhhh, isn't that the whole purpose of old-fashioned physical auctions, estate sales, garage sales and rummage sales; to clear out unexpectedly acquired, excess or unwanted belongings?"

That is most certainly a true statement, yet there is something deeper at work here. My concern, and accordingly my wintertime effort, relates to the deluge of unidentified and unknown "STUFF" us old folks are avalanching upon our kids as we pass on to the great reward.

We are leaving not only our prized possessions, but unbeknownst to our kids and grandkids, also the prized possessions of our parents; and our parent's parents; and our parent's parent's parents.

This transfer of title to these undeclared genealogical and heritage treasures happens at the worst possible time. Since the inheritors are processing and grieving their loss, simultaneously in many cases with the cascade and torrent of stuff they have no room for, the easy default is to just get rid of it.

I understand the younger generation's urgency when put in that situation, because I have been on the receiving end of a cargo truck of boxes of unknown origin and contents that I am now three and one-half years into going through.

Yet, what I; no ... what my family would have lost, and what your family will lose, are some of the last tangible possessions of connection with those people in our DNA.

So a part of my crusade is where I ask you, the reader to consider passing on those meaningful family relics of your people's traditions, and travels, and customs, and honors, and values, and principles, and virtues, and pride, NOW. Regardless of the monetary worth, the value to your kids and grandkids and all those who will follow, is incalculable and immeasurable.

In order to pass on the full measure of our lineage and instill the importance in caring about "From Whence We Hail" we must also share the warts, the mistakes, the blunders, the misdemeanors, the omissions, and yes, the commissions; felonious and not, as part of the necessary story.

Many decades past the obvious windows in time we should have considered, most of us have failed to take steps to ensure the trinkets of who we were and our bridge and affinity to those who follow, are adequately protected and passed on.

It's important. If you are reading this, you can rectify and ameliorate the situation as early as tomorrow.

For me, I may not be able to affect the fluid assault on the historiography of the United States, but in my old man microcosm, I'll be satisfied with saving family history one eBay sale at a time.