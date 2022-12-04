Sayles: Seasons change; shysters do not

It was barely spring of 2022 when the citizens of Mason City heard from David Elias Rachie. Not for the first time mind you, but for the 13th time over seven-years, I think, and I am sorry for the questionable count but when I run out of fingers, my math goes to hell.

So in those 13 visits, Rachie has promised Mason City a groundbreaking 13 times, for the greatest spectacular to ever come to Mason City; the Experience; the Adventure; the Happening; the Escapade; the Savior of a Dying City embodied in concrete and your money; mostly your money; called "Hollywoodland®" (Note the Register Trademark-it's just not owned by David Rachie)

As you, your kids, and your grandkids know and any yet unborn grandkids will know, Rachie, is the chameleon front man for the illusionary development firm Main Street Community Capital, and the self-proclaimed messiah of Southbridge Mall, of our dying downtown, and of Music Man Square on life support.

Rachie, stood 13 times before our City Council and Administrator, during live City Council meetings and conference calls and Skype live feeds and broadcast and promised, and averred, and swore and affirmed that ground would be broken and construction would be started on the River City Renaissance flagship hotel by any month/any day/any year. (Fill in your own date, you'll be as close an anyone else.)

Nary a teaspoon full of ground has been scooped, broken, or overturned and the golden shovels waiting for the obvious city government, and Chamber of Commerce hierarchy photo-op, are tarnished, dull and full of cobwebs, stored out of site in the back of a closet within Chamber of Commerce Offices.

I can sit here and feel sorry for the taxpayers, yet I feel a twinge of guilt for that self-serving rant.

Who have my sympathy are the small entrepreneurs who drank the Rachie and city government Kool-Aid, putting everything they have and untold scores of hours banking on the throngs of customers promised at some unknown time in the future if they can only hold on that long.

We heard again in September from David Elias Rachie and at the top of the list on the Hit Parade that day was, "We are going to break ground absolutely, positively no later that December 31, 2022, except if USDA doesn't approve my loan."

That lame and lamentable reason for his predetermined failure to accomplish that one thing he is actually contracted to perform has been used by Rachie so many times, I'm numb to it.

But the second-coming hail Mary thrown up by David Elias Rachie and if I might add, to which the city council and city administrator stuck to like fly paper, was the demand that ALL Southbridge Mall Property be transferred to SBMC, LLC and him so that he might overcome some mortgage problems.

city clerk, transferred not only the Younkers side of the mall to Rachie and SBMC but also the Mason City Arena, Parks and Recreation Offices, and the new Music Pavilion.

Hell, Rachie even owns the Skywalk to Nowhere. That has to be the mother of all ironic dichotomies. It would be a laugh if not for the fact that we, the citizens stuffed $3.2 million dollar bills inside the walkway, I guess for insulation, before Henkel sealed it all up snug as a bug.

Someday, and I know as well as my next breath, that an archeologist in some far off future year will re-discover that Skywalk to Nowhere, buried in the accumulated silt from a Riverwalk never built, and declaring that it is the tomb of some long gone urban renewal deity.

The nagging archeological question that perplexes scholars for future centuries. "Why did these urban dwellers stuff this vault with 3.2 million of these worthless rectangular scraps of paper?" and …

"Were these people stupid? They didn't even attach it to anything!"