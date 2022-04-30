Sayles: Seasonal Rituals Updated

I inherited a handful of seasonal rituals from my grandfather. Some of these I still practice in an updated manner.

Every spring, there would come a day when the threat of cold windy bluster, or gully washer thunderstorms, or even that incredibly freakish white out April blizzard was past.

I don't know how he knew, but he just did, and on that day, chosen only by him and for reasons incomprehensible to me, Grandpa would tell me to saddle-up in his 1948 Chevrolet pickup. Off we would go for an hour or two never exceeding a distance of 20 miles, or faster than 20 miles an hour.

My grandpa had his own speed. It never changed; never shifted into high gear for anything. His speed if his barn was on fire, or if he was eating his noon lunch was the same; timeless, steady and consistent.

So, as we snailed along the gravel miles and around neighboring sections, and slowly rolled past the farms of neighbors, and neighbors of neighbors, grandpa would observe and critique and I would listen and learn.

The stated purpose of this annual peregrination was to get out and see how everyone had survived the winter, and when he said everyone he really meant livestock, buildings, trees, fields, equipment and even the familiar dog.

I would hear my grandfather talk of; this group of livestock looked good; those cattle look neglected; so-and-so got a different tractor, or a new truck; they lost some trees, or built a new silo' or … or …. All of the observations were his acknowledgments that everything had, in some manner or other made it out the other side to yet another growing season.

Do you on occasion experience a sight or a smell or a sound or a voice that transports you back to a certain time and place? I know you do; we all do.

Bear with me because in a round about way I am hoping to tie this story all together.

Fast forward to yesterday. An average midweek day in April, yet as the weather has been just north of putrid so far this spring, I felt the pull of my grandfather, that today was the day to meander around the city and see how everything made it through the winter.

Driving 20 miles per hour in Mason City, even on side streets and non-thoroughfares is a legitimate death wish in 2022. I was met by similar and familiar hand gestures from Viet Nam Vets and great-grandmothers to kids in Drivers Ed cars. None of those hand gestures were American Sign Language for "I Love You", yet, I continued my set pace and returned the anger with the internationally known "Iowa Farmers' Greeting"; the raised right index finger with a nearly indistinguishable single nod of the head; sometimes showing a slight grin …sometimes not.

About an hour in on my maundering, I hit a traffic bottle-neck in an unexpected place. As I got a little closer I could see that the contract street painters hired by the city were hard at work painting up traffic lanes and bike trail markers.

One could barely see the mirage of last year's paint job as the 8 foot tall stencil of the standard symbol for "bike path" was laid down and quickly sprayed white once more.

That sight and smell were my triggers. That moment dispatched me back 65 years to the cab of my grandpa's pickup just as he was about to tell me a story by pointing out the next lesson on that long ago journey of spring.

Grandpa pointed to a large white barn on a tidy home sight. He said to me, "See, they just had that barn painted last fall. Hired it out to a band of "Gypsies". The paint on that barn was weeping. Streaks had run down the foundation in a way that looked like icicles. The contrasting black crud also running down the side looked like Tammy Fay Bakker's mascara during one her daily television cries.

"Gypsies! I exclaimed, You mean the crystal-ball, fortune-telling and putting curses on people Gypsies?" I would rather not have the nightmares that roaming bands of Gypsies of the version that I knew from books and television would bring me in that creaky old farmhouse.

"No", he said, "They are travelers from place to place, living on what they can cheat people out of. Disappearing to the next place they plan to make a steal, and then again disappearing until the next. They are a tribe and they have been doing this for hundred's of years. They'll cheat you if they can."

And that was that, until April 2022 when I found myself on my grandfather's spring ritual drive, stopped at a roadblock watching the roadway marking painters that me and you pay for, whitewashing lines and symbols all over the town streets.

Have you noticed that after a real good rain the international symbol for "Bike Path" looks a lot like Tammy Faye Bakker's running mascara?

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.