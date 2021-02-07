Sayles: Searching for the common ground

I have become obsessed with labels.
Not those which direct my impressive and constantly marching rank and file of Amazon purchases delivered to my front porch as I continue to self-quarantine.
Nor do I refer to the now infinite QR Code labels that today paper the earth, tracking every human action, reaction and heartbeat.
What bedevils me is the innately American requisite of pigeon-holing all people, including ourselves, by applying a tainted one-word label that henceforth is the foundation of our human interaction with other people.
It is through this presuppositional bias, be it conscious or unconscious, where prejudices skulk.
In the information age, it only takes a microsecond to appertain a person's or group's denomination, then into the caste pigeon-hole they go, never to be considered without bias again.
In the United States, (an ironic and unpredicted oxymoron with unintended consequences) internal divisiveness has crept its way, or maybe charged into our lives through violent actions deemed virtuous by a group-think herd, incited, instigated and dispatched by the polarized extremists that command them along with the electronic news cycle that uses sensationalism and video bites for click-bait.
Extremists are and have always been a small fraction of our population. They eat, sleep, live and breathe the one imperative that drives all other actions in their lives; and they are delusional and dangerous.
Extremist Conservatives or the far right number 5% of the electorate. Extremist Liberals or the far left, number about 6% of the electorate.
If you do not identify yourself with either of those tribes, it would be wise to steer clear. They have no unified hope for America, nor do they care about you. Only the rabid and putrid ideology of their own tribe gets heard at all. Outside of the circle of those quotidian extremists, it is like the Tower of Babel.
When you see video of the riots in Portland and the riots in Washington, DC, remember that many of those counted as participating are followers and not leaders.
That does not justify their presence in the wrong place at the wrong time, but accounts for the many that clearly were not engaged in the willful destruction or threat to life and property.
Many of America's most contentious issues are framed as us-versus-them single label-based struggles.
Men against women, citizens against immigrants, Muslims against Christians, and African Americans against law enforcement;
Conservatives against Liberals. Liberals against Conservatives. Republicans against Democrats and Democrats against Republicans.
The single label conflicts stem from a faulty perception of our own self-identity. Rather that civil discourse, we will fight with essentially like-minded people who may only differ from us on one particular point.
In fact, these conflicts often result from within an individuals’ core beliefs cohort, and occur between members within the same tribe about issues that are of universal importance if not of similar conclusion.
There are both obvious and camouflaged flashpoints between the basic ideological segments and labels that are delineated within the people of the United States. These flashpoints highlight and illustrate America's challenge to somehow overcome the stunting divisiveness that has neutered our ability to evolve and progress as a Republic.
The largest and potentially most powerful tribe is the one whom historically lays dormant and quiet; relying on others for actions that they can tolerate.
We are the "Exhausted Majority" and for the sake of discussion, we have had enough out of you.
When individuals feel threatened, they retreat within narrow label identities that provide a sense of security and belonging; totally shutting down any chance for constructive discussion.
These narrow cohort identities often clearly define who counts as “us” and who counts as “them”.
If you label yourself QANON or ANTIFA or KKK or BLM or any other acronym of violence and hate, Americans from the "Exhausted Majority" will work harder than you and smarter than you to bring about your end and deliver peace within this nation.
If you have an interest in further exploring your ideology and labels, follow this link to "More in Common" at https://hiddentribes.us/quiz/
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.