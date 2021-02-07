Sayles: Searching for the common ground

Extremist Conservatives or the far right number 5% of the electorate. Extremist Liberals or the far left, number about 6% of the electorate.

If you do not identify yourself with either of those tribes, it would be wise to steer clear. They have no unified hope for America, nor do they care about you. Only the rabid and putrid ideology of their own tribe gets heard at all. Outside of the circle of those quotidian extremists, it is like the Tower of Babel.

When you see video of the riots in Portland and the riots in Washington, DC, remember that many of those counted as participating are followers and not leaders.

That does not justify their presence in the wrong place at the wrong time, but accounts for the many that clearly were not engaged in the willful destruction or threat to life and property.

Many of America's most contentious issues are framed as us-versus-them single label-based struggles.

Men against women, citizens against immigrants, Muslims against Christians, and African Americans against law enforcement;

Conservatives against Liberals. Liberals against Conservatives. Republicans against Democrats and Democrats against Republicans.