It's that time in the news cycle again where Iowa is assaulted and disparaged as being a "flyover state" for reasons purely political spewed by people who have never been here.

It's tiring, yet in our Iowaness we will once again come to her defense. How can we not rise to the occasion and to atonement rather than apology? Nearly eighty percent of Iowans living here today were born here.

We're not held captive here. We are not indentured servants yielding to some archaic apprenticeship without pay, not being able to escape.

We choose to live here, raise families here, retire here, and die and be buried here. Unless three million of us are controlled by some mass psychoses or government mind control, the rest of the world just needs to get over it and acknowledge that there is a big chunk of humanity out here on the former prairie, who are here because we want to be.

As with many of you, I have spent my share of time on flights all over the country. In my hayseed Iowan way, I always ask for a window seat, much to the exasperation and direct ridicule of east and west coasters. You all know why I do it. It's the same hickness that has had me looking up at the skyscrapers in every big city I've ever visited.

Yes, I am mesmerized by the OCD-level of precision demonstrated and demanded by Iowa's first surveyors in laying out the perfect geometry, chessboard-like squares; square mile after square mile of sections of 640 acres each.

One can really only appreciate with amazement the exactitude and fidelity of their pioneering efforts from a jet, seven-miles up. If you are of the flavor that cannot appreciate the perfectness of Iowa from that altitude, then book yourself on a 10-stop milk run to Spokane via Manitoba on Bumfuddled Airlines and leave us alone.

A team of two guys at a time, over 200 years ago in the summer when Iowa was still over 30% swamp land, breeding mosquitoes as big as kites, and a few decades away from the invention of Deep Woods Off, were still able to create survey lines as straight as a string.

Their tools of their trade were a surveyor's compass on a wooden tripod, leveled by a lead plumb bob, brass stakes and a 66-foot-long precision Gunter's chain.

150 years after those surveys had been done, my grandpa would take me out in the field to find a plugged drain tile line and using Gunter's chain measurements, and rods (1/4 of a chain) would land exactly on the spot of the tile line problem.

The same surveyors used those same tools to survey and plat town sites. But, it took Mason City a while to come around to the beauty of the chessboard-like street naming methodology that we still see here today. Up until 1916, streets in Mason City were named willy-nilly and helter-skelter with no rhyme nor reason other than ego and nepotism and money that talked.

So, in 1916, Mason City streets were renamed into an eternal history lesson and math lesson.

• Cross streets to Federal north and south: numeric ascension

• Cross streets to State Street to the east: state names in the order in which they joined the union.

• Cross streets to State Street to the west: presidential last names in order of their presidency.

Perfect Iowan order that you cannot see from an aircraft window. OCD? Maybe, but comforting for us old-timers who cannot remember what they had for breakfast most days but can navigate Mason City with our eyes shut.

Yet, as far back as old-timers can remember, with this comfort of continuity and perfect original planning, the devil is lurking behind the dais at our city council meetings.

What navigational atrocity is coming to Mason City? What discombobulation of normal Midwest rule of order is now being threatened?

We are going to be herded into roundabouts on every journey on Highway 122 at the junction of Winnebago Drive and west to Eisenhower.

But Nooooo. Not one roundabout, or two roundabouts, but FIVE roundabouts in about 5 miles of roadway.

The perfect order brought to us by surveyors two centuries ago is about to disappear in a cloud of car accident debris. Have you ever witnessed Iowans negotiating roundabouts on the east coast? I have, and it isn't pretty.

We Iowans don't like change in the first place and especially if we have no way to change it back once we get enough votes to do so.

There appears to be 25,000 cars by traffic count on that stretch of road everyday. 20,000 of them are older than me and those folks are of the age that license renewal is now annual.

How about we just build a city-sponsored and -owned bumper-car track out on the fairgrounds property and forget about the real-life version coming to Highway 122? Good grief.