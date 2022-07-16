Sayles: River City Omnishambles

If it hadn't been for the title, "A Skywalk to Nowhere", I'd say this past week's Globe-Gazette column was really about disappointment.

The disappointment of the columnist, at long last revealed, with not only the seven member body seated at Mason City's table of governance, but also with the Pied Piper of Keokuk and the serpentine line of his followers we also pay the freight for.

"A Skywalk to Nowhere"; by that title alone, one would expect that what follows would deliver the smack down so long deserved, from quarters painfully silent.

Cream puffs and marshmallows come with the territory when access becomes more important than calling the crooks out.

However, the column and more importantly the words of our citizens provided via direct commentary to the titled subject alone, have inspired me to share my thoughts on this with you once again for the 12th time in nine years right here on the opinion page.

Those columns exhausted over 18,000 words and publically provided substantive retort and counterpoints to the capricious and whimsical local government pretext, rationale and guise relating to how your money has and will be spent on this great, powerful and spectacular River City Renaissance and its associated Hollywoodland.

I have not read these columns or reviewed the research since submitted, so I thought maybe a saunter down memory lane may be a nudge to get our citizen masses to demand some long overdue answers from the most opaque and spendthrift city government in our history.

• "Doomed to Repeat the Past" May 23, 2017

"If you wander way into the southwest corner of the Southbridge Mall North Plaza you will find, in a nearly unreachable location, a plaque espousing the leadership and perseverance virtues of Mayor Ken Kew."

"This is forever in bronze and given by the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on May 23, 1987.

Eight years later, less time than it took to pull it all off right in front of you, Southbridge was bankrupt.

As disturbing as that may be, the most ludicrous accolade states, "This (sic) event marked the culmination of a dramatic return to a vibrant downtown and a strong, diversified industrial base."

How did I miss all of this "Vibrant Downtown? Strong Diversified Industrial Base?" And if I did miss it, where did it disappear to?

A mayor pushing through a pet project wanting a legacy that stole our culture, tax dollars and has been a divisive controversy in Mason City for over 40 years."

For those of you too young to remember, Mayor Kew was the father of the project that built Southbridge Mall, at a total cost imposed on Mason Cityans starting in 1977 and we are still paying today as River City Renaissance is just a continuation of the original bad idea.

As my mentor Yogi Berra taught me, as has been the case many times, Mason City has had to witness, and worse yet, pay for; "Déjà vu All Over Again."

In the archives there are a good number of columns that take a whack at the approach, if not the premise of the project "River City Renaissance" from October 2017, just before the "LANDSLIDE Referendum Vote" to more recent observations and concerns in 2022.

Pay special attention to the absolute buffoonery of the guys that were elected to govern for all of us, and whom also chose a circus tent full of developer clowns, of which I have recently said "…couldn't build a sand castle on a beach …" November 3, 2021.

In October 2017, there began a public relations campaign to ensure citizens were promised and told exactly what the City's unofficial surveys informed the RCR confederacy that you, the electorate had to hear in order for you to stay home and not cast your vote against the project. "RCR Public Forum-PowerPoint Presentation-2017-42 ppgs."

The promises of City Hall kept you home sitting on your precious vote.

This presentation sold this community a project, unrecognizable today in both specifics and costs, through extensive media coverage that was the voice box of the RCR Cabal.

So, are the citizens of Mason City "Doomed to Repeat the Past"?

Friends and neighbors, the omnishamble being shoved down our throats prove that we already are living it. And we are still staying home.