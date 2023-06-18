It seems to be another year ripe with multifarious claims and declarations, insistences and assertions, and yes, demands to bestow rights heretofore claimed as denied.

I'm not sure who denied the demanded rights, for if I did know, maybe I could get to the bottom of who may be hording all of these rights and provide a public service to those who are on the hunt.

To be honest, I don't even know really what rights have been demanded or what rights have been denied. All the screaming and shouting just always boils down to "them against "us." I couldn't pick out "us" or "them" in a police lineup.

For the love of god, I don't even know whether I am an "us" or a "them". I know from all the nasty dialogue, "us" are the one's demanding rights, and "Them" are the ones holding on to them for dear life and not giving them up.

Come to think about it, since I don't know who "them" is, I'm not sure who is going to grant these rights or under what authority. Hell, if I was the authority, which means I would then be "them", I'd grant rights to everyone for the asking just as long as nobody else was hurt or harmed in the process.

Up until now, I always thought that I had been bestowed all of the rights to which I am entitled. However, with all of these demands for rights, and claims that rights have been denied, I am beginning to wonder if maybe there may exist some overlooked rights for old white guys that have never been claimed and now should be. If that's the case, although at present, I don't know what rights to which I have not been blessed, I guess that I am an "us" after all.

With all satire aside, assessing and assembling what rights are "endowed by our creator" and "unalienable" meaning never to be taken away, was never defined by the founders. Beyond the esoteric and individually stated trio of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" which are then circumscribed by the parameters of each person's individual definition, there really isn't even a codified suggestion.

Therein lies the problem doesn't it?

You probably don't want my personalized definitions of "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness" to be made by law mandatorily applied to your life, just as I probably do not want yours to be applied to my life either.

If you think this nation is divided now, get on board brothers and sisters, we are living with legacy divisiveness handed down to us from the Jeffersons, and the Madisons, the Monroes, the Adams and Franklins, et al.

If their signatures were on the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution and its amendments, then half were for a strong central government, and half were for states' rights. It was a miracle of gamesmanship that allowed for ratification by the states by the slimmest possible margin, not a cogent and convincing argument as to the merits of either position.

Yet, as I have voiced to you in the past, the framework for the harvesting machinery engineered by our flawed and human founders, regardless of their own personal beliefs, opened the 19th, and 20th and the 21st century's possibilities for the promise of what America could be.

We've had our brief shining moments when American effort and wealth and strength saved the world. That is the America that our statesmen, as opposed to political parties, want the world to remember. That's the America that Americans want us to be to the world today. I don't know if we have within us anymore, the tools necessary to save the world, or even ourselves, one more time.

Demands for rights are now, and throughout human history, made without even the understanding of what a "right" is. The corresponding responsibilities are inseparable from rights. If one claims the rights one also claims the responsibilities. I'm guilty of it. We all are.

Our founding fathers didn't do us any favors when the documents setting forth undefined rights of our citizens and the workings of our newly formed nation were initially, and then periodically thereafter, set to pen and ink, published and then distributed at a time when most Americans were illiterate or subjugated by slavery or by class.

The multitude of rights that we claim as ours collectively and individually are misunderstood by many, manipulated by some, rejected by many others, and in the most undemocratic way, used to beat each other down.

Spend a moment and think about rights, yours and mine and how that knowledge can maybe carve a path around the suffocating multipolarity we now live with.

God Bless America.