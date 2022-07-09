Sayles: Replacement Parts

"Steve Austin, astronaut, a man barely alive; We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We have the capability to make the world's first bionic man. We can make him better than he was. Better, stronger, faster."

That is the opening panegyric narration heard by millions weekly from 1974 to 1979, as we tuned into episodes of "The Six Million Dollar Man."

Receiving bionic replacements for his right arm, both legs, and his left eye, catalyzed the various plot lines of that series at the time.

Just five years after the first Apollo moon landing, Americans were becoming expectant rather than surprised by medical miracles lead by quantum leaps in technological advances.

In the parlance of 2022, "The Six Million Dollar Man" is now nearly viewed as a comedy as the development, availability and the accessibility of replacement parts for that most complicated of all machines, our own human body, astronomically exceeds that 1970's science fiction.

There are over 10 million Americans who are living improved lives through at least one joint replacement using prosthetic advancements.

Knees, of which I have had one for over 20 years, hips, shoulders, elbows knuckles, thumb joints and ankles all routinely replaceable today.

More than two-million "after market," (as opposed to OEM-Original Equipment Manufacturer; Made by God) replacement parts are being installed in the United States every year.

Moreover, most any bone fracture repair can be achieved and will require, plates, screws, rods, or other titanium repair parts to get the machinery chugging along again.

I got to thinking, as I sometimes do, and you are always welcome to go along for the ride, I bet there is something cool that can come from our replacement parts, once we don't need them anymore.

So what happens to this stuff when we die?

With the geometrically increasing number of cremations used as a means to transition our remains, there must be a Brobdingnagian amount of recyclable metal that isn't making the cut to the box of ashes passed to our loved ones.

Can some of these joints and parts be re-used? Can I bequeath them to my kids or grandkids? Hell, I paid for them and the depreciation and wear and tear on titanium joints and Kevlar pads has to be minimal.

When that titanium knee came off the shelf at Mayo Clinic, it was $35,000, the price of my first house. If you paid $35,000 for some equipment that never depreciated and shows no evidence of wear and tear, you'd call it an asset, if not an investment.

So would Warren Buffett, "The Oracle of Omaha" who owns a hip and two knees.

Generationally, this "What happens to (Fill in the Blank) after we die?" are questions that, based upon your given age group, are either ascendant or descendant.

Baby Boomers and those older generally avoid the subjects of death and dying and even practical matters like Wills and bequest lists.

At the other end of that diapason is the refreshingly accepting attitudes relating to death and remembrance of loved ones by our next generations of Millennials and Centennials.

They believe in a biological life cycle that values us grandmas and grandpas when we are alive, and that love runs parallel and analogous to how they love us when we have passed on. We are not forgotten.

And, that brings me back to Replacement Parts.

One Centennial aged great grandson asked for his great grandpa's titanium hip. They had worked on cars together and he had inherited their pride and joy '32 Ford Coupe. He said he wanted to use the hip as a shifter ball in that very Street Rod so he could still go for cruises with his grandpa.

A Millennial grandson who was also an Afghanistan War veteran would sit on the porch with his WWII Veteran grandfather and talk about their wars over a cold beer. The grandson made the world's greatest and strongest bottle opener from his grandpa's hip replacement.

A Centennial great granddaughter shared a love of wind chimes with her great-grandma. She remembers her through the wind chime she made using half of great grandmas knee replacement as the chime's striker.

A great grandson of Scandinavian descent forged and recast great grandma's two hips and two knees into a "Heritage War Hammer" handed down to the first born of each generation. The War Hammer was used as a gavel to settle family disputes. According to tradition, when the hammer is slammed, the arguing stops.

That settles it; my replacement parts need to be our Heritage War Hammer. I could hang around for centuries.