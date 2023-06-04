I'll save you the trouble. My family asked me what I was writing about this week and I replied, "Random Thoughts."

After several hoots and snorts and asthmatic guffaws, I was reminded that these days all my thoughts are "Random Thoughts." I expect that kind of treatment from my bloodline, yet I am pretty sure you are thinking the same thing.

However, random thoughts can be woven together to make a cogent point. I'll let you determine the success or failure of the attempt.

The preeminent guru of wisdom for all times, the great Yogi Berra said, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it." His surface humor belies the dynamics of the art of owning ones decisions.

Any one of you whom have studied business theory or economics, or maybe more importantly, psychology, are familiar with the term "Opportunity Costs". If you are not a student of the aforesaid disciplines, it doesn't matter. Just going through life provides a PhD in opportunity costs theory for each of us.

With a decision made and action engaged, the opportunities forgone in choosing one fork in the road over others is quantifiable. What we chose not to do has a cost.

In a perfect world, the road taken has more value than the road not taken. We all know that is a bunch of hooey.

This morning, I chose to have an additional cup of coffee and two extra cookies. The road I passed up was to get to a garage sale ahead of all others so I could add to my burgeoning collection of 902 perfectly good screwdrivers.

Although a toss-up, the extra coffee and cookies was a good choice. The opportunity cost of not adding to my Smithsonian level screwdriver collection was acceptable since there will undoubtedly be another garage sale for me to plunder somewhere down the road.

Every old guy needs a useful hobby, and you can never have enough screwdrivers.

On a national scale, pondering the road not traveled drives me nuts.

Over 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy, marshaled the resources and the enthusiasm of our nation to be the first to land men on the moon. The opportunity costs of choosing a space program over all other possibilities is immeasurable. US space program dollar costs from 1961 through 2021, both on and off the books, exceeds 3.5 trillion 2023 dollars. What did America give up by choosing the space race?

What if Kennedy had challenged America to develop hydrogen fusion or any other clean and cheap power?

What if the Kennedy moon shot speech called for medical advancements of curing and eliminating diseases that have not been defeated by the limited research we have undertaken to date?

What would pursuing a medical miracle have left the Earth looking like today?

The corporate world spends 24 hours a day, every single day of every single week, of every single year, assessing algorithmic outcomes derived at the end of an equation that was written by some whiz kid still living in his grandmother's basement.

That's how corporations decide which fork in the road to take.

Although most times corporate decisions appear no more thoughtful than flipping a coin, you can count on corporations following the money and, where the rubber meets the road, that is the only air they breathe.

So even though corporate decisions are skewed by chasing capital, the opportunity costs are also skewed in ways that are detrimental to the communities they serve.

Corporate consciousness and corporate conscience are identical twins from different mothers. (apologies to Fogelberg and Weisberg 1978)

The first speaks to awareness; awareness about the outside world surrounding their business activities. Awareness that stakeholders abound across the entire population, not just an awareness of shareholders and investors.

The second can also be labeled under the broad umbrella of corporate responsibility; knowing right from wrong and acting accordingly; being a good neighbor; being a worthy steward of both the tangible and the intangible benefits of serving the community.

This last thought is not so random. MercyOne of North Iowa, part of the Trinity Health behemoth, recently closed Ann McGregor's Hospice House as a cost-saving measure. How many of you have been touched by the compassion and dignity of that place? How many will not be afforded that support in the future?

The opportunity costs to the community by the loss of the Hospice House are immeasurable and incalculable and the service irreplaceable. MercyOne's lack of corporate conscience and responsibility to the community they serve, in this instance, is an example of management at its worst.