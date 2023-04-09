Of the 340 million Americans today, there are 215 million ages 50 and under who only know the 37th President of the United States, Richard Milhous Nixon, as a footnote in their US History books.

For the 125 million of us who survived the Watergate scandal and the Constitutional crises of 1973 and 1974, high crimes and misdemeanors perpetrated by United States presidents before, during and after their time in office is no big shock.

Richard Nixon's disgusting and obnoxious felonious abuse of presidential power followed by his leveraged resignation from office, proved and affirmed to the Cold War world of nations, that in the United States, a president is not more powerful than our republic.

The benefit us old folks have earned over the two-thirds of Americans age 50 and under, is that we were witnesses to the supreme functionality and utility of that hand written parchment document dreamed into reality by our imperfect founders, The United States Constitution.

Oh, the usual partisan tripe was bugled and broadcast day in and day out via radio waves, television signals, and most important of all, printing presses.

There was no, thank God, cable news, no internet, no blogs, no spam emails, no cell phones, no robocalls, no partisan talk shows, no mass texts or texts at all.

Where my ancient neighbors and friends gleaned the information necessary to be active, proactive, and participating citizens, when we weren't huddled around a fire chipping stone knives and tanning buffalo hides, was to get it the old fashioned way:

• The smell of newsprint ink and the unavoidable black smudges on our hands and forearms from it as we gleaned not only the Globe Gazette, but countless regional versions of national newspapers, draped over newspaper sticks in the public library.

• The staccato vocals of radioman Paul Harvey bringing to us not only the well understood and uniquely delivered, bits and bites of current events, but also the balancing and smile provoking human interest pieces known as "The Rest of the Story".

• The calming and steady delivery of CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite, whose voice we still hear in our minds, delivering the news of the assassination of President Kennedy, the horror and victory of the civil rights marches, the consecutive assassinations of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert Kennedy and, the national pride of the Apollo moon landings; and then it was Walter that told the nation of the political mismanagement that created the utterly futile American policy in Viet Nam.

Uncle Walter was still there in August of 1974, summing up what we had heard and seen for two years, as the president of the United States resigned after committing multiple felonies and being called out on it.

In arguably the greatest exhibition of the peaceful transfer of power this world has ever seen, America, along with the rest of the world, witnessed the unelected and appointed Vice President of the United States Gerald R. Ford, sworn in as president, under the provisions of the 25th Amendment ratified and certified into law just seven years before.

One month later, President Ford pardoned, for any and all crimes committed at any time during Nixon's term as president, utilizing the provisions of Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution by signing Presidential Proclamation 4311.

Viewed by many as a profile in courage and a necessary step to heal a fractured nation, voters, in 1976, failed to elect Ford as president in his own right. Many scholars believe Ford's rejection was due to his pardon of Nixon.

The electorate speaks. That what's supposed to happen. Voters render the verdict either through plurality or abstaining by sitting on their asses watching streaming videos of kittens and puppies playing. It's our right to deliver our guaranteed influence either way.

So what the hell is the matter with us today? What is it with the freak show going on in New York? Is that sideshow in America's best interest? How about your neighbors' best interest? Your best interest? Your kids best interest? Your grandkids best interest?

Does anyone really believe that Donald Trump or Joe Biden is re-electable?

Maybe the most important question of all for Americans to answer is this:

"Is either Donald Trump or Joe Biden the best choice for the future survival of this Republic?"

How are you going to answer that question when it comes time to exercise the power of your vote; in the booth?

For me, I'd love to hear what Gerald Ford, or Walter Cronkite, or Robert Kennedy, or Martin Luther King, or even Paul Harvey may have to say about the choices we face coming down the road. Yet, I think I may already know.