GUEST COLUMN

Sayles: Political correctness won in Mason City

Then after nearly one-hundred years, in a split-second it was over. The Mason City Mohawks are no more.

Sometimes we find ourselves surrounded by like-minded people, if for only one commonly concerning issue. The masses in and around Mason City had the numbers and a plan to compromise on the use of the team name.

J.W. Sayles

JW Sayles

But in this world of imposed multi-cultural inoffensiveness and sensitivity, the current effort to eliminate and terminate the Mason City Mohawks from district branding and future competitive teams could not be denied.

In fact, by the time of the board meeting allowing citizen input met, the decision was already made. The pro-Mohawk partisans actually thought their arguments carried some weight; that in a place such as Mason City, Iowa, the people's voice mattered.

The School Board approaches the enormous tasks lain upon them to provide the best outcomes for the most kids. Except when confronting political correctness, apparently.

The microcosm that is Mason City entrusts this group with the education of our children, but without including honest input from the citizen constituency on the Mohawk team name issue, the lesson provided to the kids, is that when political correctness concerns arise, their voices, no matter the number; no matter the truth within their debate, do not matter.

What our kids see and learn is that 6 Chiefs of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, living in the State of New York in the Mohawk Valley, next to the Mohawk River, maybe standing on Mohawk carpet, or writing to us on letterhead manufactured by Mohawk Fine Paper, maybe in an office decorated with Mohawk Finishing Products, while setting an appointment for auto service at the Mohawk Tire and Auto Service Center; can and will control our community, extinguishing a century-old common rallying point at a time when divisiveness has never been more intense.

I think the school district took the easy way out. Rather than backing the importance of local identity, we see capitulation; and that is what the kids learned. Mohawk Pride does not and cannot matter.

The most important teachable moment was missed. How in 2021, in Mason City, a plurality of voices, no matter how well informed, does not count.

There is always room for compromise and there are always means to achieve a Win-Win, even for an issue that has been left in a relative status-quo in years gone by.

Many times oversimplifying matters of conflict leads to shortcut responses. This outcome is a shortcut response.

There are nearly 2,200 indigenous team names and/or logos or mascots, today, in high schools across the United States.

There are 17 other high schools that, as of today, use the Mohawk name for their competitive teams-from chess to debate to football.

There are nearly 20,000 official government sanctioned place names that are derived from derogatory Native or Black, or Hispanic, or Chinese, or Irish, or whomever, seen on current maps throughout North America, clearly using demeaning and negative epithets.

The population of Mason City, the citizen stakeholders of all school board decisions, if you will, is twice as large as the entire population of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. If you add all of the loyal Mason City Mohawk graduates, parents, grandparents etc., that still follow the hometown teams, then the Mason City Mohawk booster population is ten-fold.

Numbers do not always define right or wrong, but for context, tens of thousands of diverse people have an interest in this local decision.

There could have been a Win-Win.

The Mohawk team name and the team colors remain and all indigenous iconography is eliminated. A letter to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, advising them of that outcome of the MCCSD deliberations, and thanking them for their input.

An ongoing project or capstone, changing one vile place name at a time, the long untouched bias through thoughtful debate, communication and research skills could have been included in curriculum.

Now we will never get to know just how much impact and influence our students could have had over time.

American cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change the world. Do you know why?”

“Because it’s the only thing that ever has.”

For my last time, I cheer: Go Mohawks!

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.

