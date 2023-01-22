Sayles: Pigs are flying and Hell has frozen over

It's pretty tough to surprise me anymore. In fact even when the most outlandish and over reported events and occurrences, or even obituaries land in my inbox for consumption, my first thought is often, "Didn't that happen already?" or "Geez, I thought they died a long time ago."

I sometimes wonder if my album is skipping; you know, like a record player?

I don't spend a lot of time worrying about losing my mental acuity though because I have a pat response that is my shibboleth when at my semi-annual physical exams, my physician asks, "Have you noticed any problems remembering things or feeling confused or any significant déjà vu?"

To which I always reply, "You know, Doc, that is a good question; but if those things were indeed happening to me, how the hell would I even know?" That usually moves the exam down the road to the next irrelevant question.

So, believe me when I tell you that dementia is not my current problem.

As hard as it will be for you to believe, a current and I guess ongoing problem of mine is that I look at things a little differently than most folks do.

I've always pondered and puzzled over, as the late, former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld described and defined, "the unknown unknows."

Those events coming down the road at us just as sure as we breath, that we don't know are coming; have not contemplated or comprehended the possibility; nor can we be prepared for, when whatever it is, arrives.

When engaged in discourse or debate regarding the premise of "unknown unknowns", I am often asked, and critically I might add, "Don't we have enough "Knowns" to worry about without bringing in arcane and esoteric concepts about things that we do not know that we do not know?

All you have to do is to look throughout history and you will see that it is the unknown unknowns that tend to set humanity on our heels and push us to the brink.

Author, essayist, and risk analyst, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has studied and written extensively about "unknown unknowns" and calls them black-swan events.

A Black Swan is an event in human history that was unprecedented and unexpected at the point in time it occurred, and delivered near immediate extreme impact on all direct and indirect stakeholders.

However, after retrospectively evaluating the context of the event, domain experts and/or pundits and/or politicians, and/or political partisans, and finally the general populace will conclude: “It was bound to happen”.

There it is; up floats the old "I told you so."

Randomly chosen black-swan events that you may recognize:

• COVID-19 Pandemic-2020

• Spanish Flu Pandemic-1918

• Wall Street Crash of 1929-Great Depression

• Pearl Harbor-1941

• Chernobyl Nuclear Incident-1986

• Failure of Lehman Brothers-2008

• The Black Plague-1346

• 9/11-2001

• Theory of Relativity-1905

• Rise of the Internet-1996

• Invasions of Genghis Kahn-1200

The more I try to wrap my mind around the black-swan event concept, and that clearly in the 21st century, black bwans are showing up at an ever-increasing pace, it seems clear that business as usual is not an option.

Earth changing events that nobody saw coming, and analysts cannot incorporate into their statistical modeling software because the unprecedented and unknown don't count in statistics. Mathematical models can only describe what has happened before.

The "unknown unknowns" will get you every time.

Policy makers need to recognize that, today, the landscape changes at warp speed, and they must doubt the efficacy of continuing to behave as we always have or did before. The environment keeps morphing, and can change enough, and suddenly, to invalidate all prior experiences as a measure for what to do next.

Since pigs are flying and hell has frozen over, what is my full measure of an unpredictable black-swan event?

It's when Representative Marjorie Taylor Green R-Georgia and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-New York link arms and sing Kumbaya to open every day's business on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

There is no prediction model flakier than that.