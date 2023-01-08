Sayles: New Year's resolutions for Mayor Schickel

Mark Twain wrote, "Now is the accepted time to make your annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving Hell with them, as usual."

I'd like to think that this year, in 2023, just once, our local government could rise to the occasion to start out the new calendar year in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and exhibit their RESOLVE by addressing our grievances, that they claim are never voiced, and by acknowledging a majority they claim does not exist.

So then, why do I address this appeal just to the mayor?

Well, … in Mason City, Mr. Bill is the "Wizard of Oz;" the man behind the curtain, pulling levers and reading gauges, adjusting the steam, and even more entertaining than our own Bil Baird, pulling the strings that make the Renaissance Pinocchio dance the Fred Astaire glide.

He does not have an official vote in any matter, but if you think Mayor Schickel is not responsible for setting the agenda that results in the torrential outflow of your money on projects that never get completed, then maybe you are part of the problem.

From decades of holding elective office, Mayor Schickel is a parliamentary procedure savant and Roberts Rules of Order has attained a biblical power.

In Mason City, the majority opinion of an apathetic electorate is irrelevant when referenda and elections are planned to coincide, and are scheduled and executed at a time of the smallest likely voter turnout.

Time and again rallying insignificant numbers of citizens who have vastly different objectives, into a voting coalition, that on an obscure and unlikely voting day with guaranteed minuscule turnout, by design, delivers a technical majority, that binds ALL citizens to never ending expenditures and undelivered timelines.

Before you declare this assertion "all wet", remember how the grand experience called River City Renaissance and it's now $50 million dollar price tag came to be.

Youth hockey parents, teamed up with instrumental music parents, who teamed up with downtown (Opportunity Zone) property owners, who together cast their votes as a coalition.

That little voting block represented seven percent of the Mason City electorate, yet as we have all heard ad nauseam, they represented 70% of the votes cast creating and parlaying a "Landslide" of local support for RCR.

Now, I have absolutely no issue with hockey, or band, or commercial property owners; but how this all came to be; it feels just a little slimy.

Technically, the referenced scenario is playing by the rules.

What is not represented, yet are promised and at the top of the City Government Mission Statement, by the way, are transparency, full inclusion, and participatory government.

But is simply checking the boxes of playing by the rules the minimum standard that Mason City citizens should expect from local government?

We must demand a clear and present and constant effort far above the minimum inclusionary and transparency standard.

The mayor and city council must live up to the lofty standards proclaimed which encourages, inspires, emboldens, inspirits and yes even cajoles and coaxes and woos and seduces all citizens to show up every other Tuesday, knowing certainly that they are an everyday essential part of day to day governance.

Rather than city council "Speed Meetings" let's see if Mayor Schickel can stretch them out to an hour and use the additional forty minutes to open discussions on a variety of concerning topics that never see light.

At the same time, let's double the five-minute shot clock to ten minutes, since you know, Mayor, the citizens are nervous and anxious public speakers and certainly not as polished as you are.

All you have to do, Mayor, is to get out in public and hang out with Mason Cityans that you normally would not, in places you are not usually seen. You'll have more topics that actually are of concern for people, to broach and discuss at city council meetings than you can get through in a year.

I have a personal request relating to your final New Year's resolution: I think you should personally invite and also pay for an every-other-Tuesday-night Uber for Max Weaver. Damn I miss him.