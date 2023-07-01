The late newspaperman and Globe Gazette columnist John Skipper and I did not agree on much. He thought, and told me so a few times, that I was a jackass, or words to that effect. I understood him to think that I was excessively harsh on local government officials when I called them out for their failures.

My retort was that he was the Mister Rogers, melted marshmallows, and warm soft puppies version of hard news reporting.

On these points, we agreed to disagree and adjourn to neutral corners.

Where Skipper and I found complete agreement was our common love of baseball and North Iowa history.

For those of you whom may also love both baseball and local history, I think this tale will be a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.

If you were to take the opportunity to read local sports news in the Globe-Gazette archives from the turn of the 20th Century during any month of summer, what you would see reported there was a representative microcosm of every other local newspaper in any city or town from New York City to Bolan. At the heart of life in America, you would see baseball.

There were traveling town teams, teams sponsored by businesses and employers, church sponsored teams; neighborhood sponsored teams. Businesses were known to hire employees solely for their baseball skills; ringers one and all.

Baseball in North Iowa was integrated more than 50 years before integration reached the Major Leagues, the US Armed Forces, public schools and public transportation.

The importance of baseball as a keystone in the advancement of American culture and society cannot be overstated. The Major League Baseball color barrier was broken by Jackie Robinson in 1947, years ahead of Rosa Parks and the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott, decades before Congressman John Lewis and the Selma to Montgomery Freedom March, and more than 15-years before Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a Dream" speech.

If there was a Mount Rushmore for the heroes of the civil rights movement it would include Jackie Robinson.

What you will not know, but what John Skipper could have told you, is that without the assistance of, and the crossing of destinies with North Iowan James Leslie Wilkinson, the legend of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier would have been relegated to a footnote of those who would be second and thereafter.

J.L. Wilkinson was born in Algona in 1878, the eldest son of Algona's Superintendent of Schools. It was the sandlots of Kossuth County Iowa that spawned J.L.'s love of the game and his lifelong endeavors in professional baseball.

Wilkinson became an accomplished pitcher for Algona High School and after graduation, he moved to Des Moines, attending Highland Park Normal College, where he was the school’s pitching ace.

Beginning in 1898 at the age of 20, Wilkinson left college to take a shot at making the Big Leagues.

Then in the flash of an errant throw, and collision while covering home plate in the last game of the season in 1900, J.L. suffered a compound fracture of his wrist requiring reconstructive surgery, bringing an end to his dreams of a professional pitching career.

In 1901, at the age of 23, Wilkinson joined a new semipro team organized by Hopkins Brothers Sporting Goods in Des Moines as a player/manger. It was a shift into club management that would last to the end of Wilkinson's life. It was also when, in the last games of the 1901 season, a double header with Buxton Coal Company that Wilkinson, right there in small town Buxton, Iowa had an epiphany.

The peaceful, and respectful integration of the coal company town of Buxton, Iowa, 5,000 in population, 60% Black and 40% European immigrant; is to this day used in case studies at the graduate school level studying sociology and race relations and the power of integrated sports to eliminate the boundaries between people.

What J.L. Wilkinson learned on that day guided him to hone proven management strategies for building a championship caliber baseball team. The secret ingredient to build champions: Integrated Baseball.

His baseball journey after that day, led to his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, posthumously in 2006, but I am getting ahead of myself.

J.L. Wilkinson was a masterful promoter, a keen baseball talent scout, and a man of uncommon character. From the 1900's until 1918 this one man baseball franchise barnstormed and crisscrossed the nation with his powerhouse "All-Nations" team of players of countless cultures, races, and education levels, taking on all-comers.

Wilkinson scheduled games that coincided with fairs, carnivals, festivals, and reunions. When people came to the games, they saw a juggernaut. In one stretch in 1908, the Wilkinson's All-Nations won 32 of 33 games.

Having married in 1908, Wilkinson's wife Gladys, who became the team accountant, and their two you children traveled with the team.

The Wilkinson family business was barnstorming and exhibition baseball, and they were good at it.

James Leslie Wilkinson's Cooperstown plaque reads:

LESLIE WILKINSON “J.L.” “WILKIE”

KANSAS CITY MONARCHS, 1920-1948

AN INNOVATIVE AND GENEROUS OWNER WHO FOUNDED AND OPERATED THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS FROM 1920-1948. RESPECTED FOR HONESTY AND FAIRNESS WITH HIS PLAYERS.

HIS MONARCHS DOMINATED BLACK BASEBALL, WINNING THE MOST LEAGUE TITLES AND TWO NEGRO LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS.

CREATED MULTI-RACIAL ALL-NATIONS BARNSTORMING TEAM THAT FLOURISHED FROM 1912-1918, THEN WAS CO-FOUNDER OF THE NEGRO NATIONAL LEAGUE IN 1920.

INVENTED, DEVISED AND DESIGNED PORTABLE LIGHTING SYSTEM WHICH ALLOWED TEAMS TO PLAY NIGHT GAMES WHICH WAS INSTRUMENTAL FOR THE NEGRO LEAGUE TO SURVIVE THE GREAT DEPRESSION.

SENT MORE PLAYERS, INCLUDING JACKIE ROBINSON, TO MAJOR LEAGUES THAN ANY OTHER NEGRO LEAGUES OWNER.

Kansas City Monarch great, Buck O'Neil delivered an overarching tribute to North Iowa boy J.L. Wilkinson at the opening of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, "I only knew two men that were without prejudice; without racism. The first was my father. The next was Mr. Wilkinson."

I think Skipper would've given me a pass this week. As we follow the "Boys of Summer" into its depths, here in North Iowa we have to follow Yogi Berra's wisdom, "It ain't the heat. It's the humility."