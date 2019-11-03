My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buying and accumulating habits and my absolute mortality.
At the end of the annual community swap-fest understatedly labeled "City-Wide," I made the mistake of calling my son over to the house to gloat over my pick-up load of others' discarded treasures acquired for a mere $261.25.
I was only three stanzas into my song cover of "You Can Never Have Too Many (Fill in whatever You Hoard") when he declared that enough was enough.
I thought he was kidding, so I began a chorus of "You Can Never Have Too Many Screwdrivers," when he told me to "Sit Down. Be Quiet, and Listen."
I was stunned to hear that his worst nightmare was that he and his brother were going to have to dispose of my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers, along with every other tangible piece of property I had found an excuse to accumulate in my lifetime.
I am also told that my lifetime will end sooner rather than later, especially if I don't start dumping some stuff.
So, here we are. How did I ever get to this point where my own son and sons-by-proxy are ready to take me head on because of stuff I want to give them?
Funny enough, they are both willing to tell me that answer in great detail.
Both said, "Hey Dad, do you remember the stories you told us about you spending every summer on the farm with your Grandma and Grandpa?"
How could I not remember those stories? That was the whole point in telling you them. Those stories were fundamental experiences that made me who I am. Those were the lessons that I felt were most important to pass on to you.
Those memories also reinforced many analogies about how nothing gets wasted; everything has a re-purpose. How every item passing through family hands needs to be evaluated for any possible future re-use.
My grandparents were Great Depression Era people; late 19th century American children of immigrants. Their families scratched and clawed and survived and wasted nothing, ever.
My grandfather's family had 17 surviving kids. See how your math works on bringing home the bacon for that crew.
When the World War II scrap drives kicked off and continued, my relatives held back everything that they could possibly hide. They were convinced they would need it to survive sometime, fighting fascists or not.
When President FD Roosevelt and Congress declared that all gold coins in the hands of American citizens must be turned in for paper dollars, my family, your family and nearly all families decided to bury Mason jars full of coinage in total defiance of the congressional mandate. How else could you rationalize all the old US coins still on the numismatic market sold today?
I have always viewed that aspect of my family history as a virtue. My Millennial children have advised me however -- and I am certain if you are a Baby Boomer you have heard this as well -- that I, "we," are more of a liability than an asset, and things that we have valued, family history or not, must be disposed of before we croak.
I asked, "What collection can I pass on to you?"
The answer: "Cash, precious metals, cash, and any debt reduction medium that you can create for us."
OK, guys, I'll do what I can.
"Take a picture with your cell phone, Dad, before you dispose of things, but do not keep stuff unless we pre-approve."
Holy Moly, PT Barnum in a Sidecar it is not possible for me to imagine all of this is the results of the maturity of my gene pool.
Yet it most certainly is. Were my grandparents Depression Era hoarders? You bet. Are my parents hoarders?
Without question.
Under every Baby Boomer collector is a Millennial child screaming to be dug out.
And sadly, they don't realize how quickly a 'normal' life can go poof and there may easily be need for some of the 'hoard'. They have no clue it seem, that the last paycheck can really be the last paycheck. Or that store shelves could be empty in three days. From the old school, of stock up when on sale, always have a spare. Reuse, repurpose. The young 'uns could take a few savings lessons a u oldster know only too well, it just may not be there when needed.
