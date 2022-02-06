Sayles: Mason City's first 'Trial of the Century,' Part I

Editor's Note: This is part one of a three-part series on Mason City's first "Trial of the Century."

"The Music Man" is and always has been a feel-good motif for the people who call this city "home."

Antithetical to the natural warm and fuzzy feelings of cotton candy, little warm puppies and marshmallows that comprise, hither and thither, all things Meredith Willson, a capital murder case went to trial in Mason City in January 1902, which was followed in great detail, across the United States in newspapers coast to coast.

As with many controversial crimes, local opinion on guilt or innocence was split close to 50-50. Since local newspapers could not afford to alienate half of their subscribers and advertisers, reporting locally at the source was pretty lean.

This courtroom drama was heralded as one of the first trials of the century, for the 20th century. As the 20th century played out to the 21st, we would hear the label of "Trial of the Century" a nearly uncountable number of times applied up to and beyond the Derek Chauvin-George Floyd trial.

For the duration of the nearly four years the case meandered its way through trial and appeal and trial again, Mason City was reported in newspapers frequently as this Iowa "City of the Second Class" where unlikely neighbors would kill unsuspecting neighbors. Not the highest accolade.

The late afternoon of Friday, Aug. 30, 1901, found Mason City coming to the end of a typical summer workweek. City kids were still out of school, band concerts were scheduled for the next two evenings, baseball games between town teams were anticipated by many, as this was what canicular weekends were made for in 1901.

It was Iowa hot and Iowa muggy; the cicadas screeched out their aggravating non-stop version of fingernails on a blackboard.

Trouble with a capital "T" was percolating on North Pennsylvania Avenue (Rawlins Avenue in '01) between the families of August Linhoff, a successful plastering contractor and Edwin Bromley a local Teamster, next door neighbors by house number only; each other's antagonist by constant bad-blood and rancor.

The 700 block of North Pennsylvania was beyond the reach of city water lines back then. As was common, hand pump wells were shared between two or more homes, generally drilled right on the lot line.

A well and hand-pump were shared between the Linhoff and Bromley households. Skirmishes between the families broke out as soon as the Bromleys moved into the neighborhood just over one year before.

Encouraged by the adults, the 3 children of each family, and even an elderly woman boarder from the Bromley house, were in constant injurious battle. Thrown rocks and Whitechapel cursing that would make a sailor blush were the weapons of choice, not just for the kids, but the adults as well.

Then the Bromleys upped the ante. They built a five-foot white picket fence on the Bromley-Linhoff lot line with the well fully on their side of the fence and out of the Linhoffs easy reach.

The Linhoffs could not draw water without trespassing on the Bromley side of the fence. The Bromleys, including children, made it a physical issue whenever the Linhoffs drew water from the common well. The Linhoffs were just as provocative of the Bromleys and skirmishes became war.

In the first 13 months of living next door, the Linhoffs and the Bromleys filed five formal complaints against each other and each other's children that went all the way to district court and judicial decision. There are no records that exist to count up the number of police complaints filed between the two families against each other.

The Linhoffs beat the Bromleys in court decisions, 3-2, adding fuel to the already truculent clans of incendiaries.

The disputatious and deadly collision between these two families was now on track and could no longer be derailed or delayed.

As the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 30 ticked away, the inevitable synchronicities began and a momentary calm palled the neighborhood. A tinderbox of revenge would soon be collected on delivery to both families Linhoff and Bromley.

Depending on whom you ask, there are conflicting "Eye Witness Testimonies" to sort through regarding the events of that day.

In 1901 as in 2022, eyewitness testimony is the least reliable testimony of all. Emotions drive what eyewitnesses will swear to as the truth.

What cannot be disputed is that shortly before supper on Aug. 30, 1901, on that sultry day in a nice neighborhood right here in River City, the familiar sounds of summer were shattered by five gunshots squeezed off in rapid succession, one of which penetrated both lungs and the heart of Edwin C Bromley, killing him outright.

By nightfall, an indictment for first-degree murder was sworn and the suspect was in the county jail.

But the story of Bromleys death is just getting started.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.