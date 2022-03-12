Sayles: Mason City's first 'Trial of the Century,' Part 3

Editor's Note: This is part three of a multiple-part series on Mason City's first "Trial of the Century."

Trial of the Century-Chapter III

Mason City was aboil on the morning of September 3, 1901. People in the streets, restaurants, coffee shops and in their homes at the kitchen table were all cogitating over that day's start of the preliminary hearing of Lena Linhoff for Murder in the First Degree.

The waiting line at the new Cerro Gordo Courthouse wound out the door with those desiring to witness the testimony, which had churned up and divided the town in a manner of that day beyond politics, beyond wealth, and beyond religion.

The gallery was seated and before them sat the Linhoff legal Dream Team and their client, dressed in conservative and appropriate all-black, while at the adjacent table sat the county attorney wearing a confident, yet inappropriate smile. The court reporter and bailiff were in place as the sun entered the courtroom through the early fall leaves of Central Park.

With the bang of the gavel, 30-year-old Cerro Gordo County District Court Judge Clifford Pabody Smith brought the courtroom to order and the preliminary hearing was underway, yet the final outcome of the fate of Lena Linhoff would not be known for another three years.

After nearly two days, Cerro Gordo County Attorney D.W. Telford concluded the prosecution's submission of evidence and rested his case.

The witness testimony had been contradictory and inconsistent in specifics, yet in the broad stroke, someone shot and killed Edwin Bromley, it happened during a neighbor skirmish between the adult members of the Linhoff and Bromley families and either Lena Linhoff or her husband August pulled the trigger for the fatal shot. Those facts could not be disputed.

The defense team never cross-examined one prosecution witness nor introduced one of their own.

Upon Judge Smith's call for the defense to begin, lead counsel John D. Glass stood before him and rested their case.

Can you imagine six lawyers sitting silent for two days during a First Degree Murder preliminary hearing and then resting their defense case without uttering a word?

If it hadn't happened, you'd never believe it possible.

The gallery sat in stunned silence for a moment and then erupted in chatter, in the distinct varieties of the native tongues they had brought to Mason City. The scene and affect were equal to the biblical Tower of Babel.

Prosecutor Telford thought he smelled blood in the water and began to have plea-bargaining sugarplums dance in his head.

Reporters from the news wire services of the time and even local newspaper reporters representing markets from communities near and far began posting their stories to editors for print the next day.

Only a fly on the wall could have noticed the most important reaction of all in the maelstrom of that room; Judge Clifford Smith sat motionless arms folded, gavel in hand for about a half-a-minute, then deliberately yet slowly arose from his chair and disappeared into his chambers.

Judge Smith would claim to deliberate for over two days before rendering his decision regarding the fate of Mrs. Linhoff. His decision, known only to him and James E. Blythe, defense co-counsel, was pre-arranged as was the script that played out for the trials and appeal over the next three years.

Lena Linhoff remained free on bail and was ushered from the courthouse quietly and quickly to the safe haven of the home of Grace Smith Blythe.

Mrs. Blythe's home was located at what is today the Fullerton Patterson James Funeral Home, one of the most elegant personal homes of that time.

You see Grace Smith Blythe was the wife of James E. Blythe. She was also the first cousin to Judge Clifford Pabody Smith.

When Judge Smith was appointed to the District Court in 1900 by Iowa Governor Leslie M. Shaw, it was not the first time he had lived in Mason City.

As was the practice for new attorneys of that time, a lawyer would "Study Law" or intern if you will in an established law firm before they would go out on their own.

Judge Smith interned at the Mason City law firm of James E. Blythe.

At the behest of Grace Blythe, Clifford Smith studied the law and was groomed in his profession at the firm of Blythe and Markley.

If you think Clifford Smith may have been beholden to James E. Blythe for his good fortune and profession, I don't think you would be alone, nor would you be wrong.

In the context of our 2022 world, one hand still washes the other.

Next: Trial of the Century-Chapter IV-Trials and Punishment

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.