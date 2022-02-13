Sayles: Mason City's first 'Trial of the Century,' Part 2

Editor's Note: This is part two of a three-part series on Mason City's first "Trial of the Century."

As the night of Friday, August 30, 1901, slowly blended into the early morning hours of Saturday, August 31, Mrs. August Linhoff, Lena by her Christian name, sat quietly alone in a cell in the new Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Just hours before, Lena Linhoff had been arrested for the murder Edwin Bromley, who lived next door with his wife, 3 children and Mrs. Charles Kettleson, an elderly boarder.

By early Monday morning, Mrs. Linhoff had been sitting stoically on the bunk in a cell in the Cerro Gordo County jail for the better part of three days. Or so it was reported.

It was said that she had not spoken, except for a five-minute private conversation with her attorney, John D. Glass. Glass, a long-time Mason City attorney, and senior partner of the firm Glass, McConlogue and Witwer, was hired by August Linhoff shortly after the shots had been fired.

From that moment, Attorney Glass took control of the narrative and the 1901 version of "story spin". With the community rapidly dividing in their beliefs between Lena Linhoff's guilt or innocence, strategizing the best defense money could buy was commenced before the smell of the gunpowder dissipated in the humid August air.

John D. Glass had been an attorney here for over three decades and he knew Mason Cityans and what brings them together and what drives them apart.

Trusting the pioneer consistency of the 7500 people who called Mason City home, the silence of the newspapers and the nature of and the pandemic spread of gossip in any community throughout that non-tech media age, the defense team watched as the public developed and invented a Mt Everest of "reasonable doubt".

On Sunday September 1st, before a local Magistrate, Lena Linhoff, accompanied by her husband and three children, and her lawyer J.D. Glass, pled not guilty to the charge of Murder in the shooting death of Edwin C. Bromley.

To the astonishment of at least one-half of the citizens of Mason City, Mrs. Linhoff was released on bail in the amount of $6000 dollars bonded by her husband, her attorneys and C.H. MacNider, president of First National Bank.

The Linhoff family's legal journey was just beginning and would be wound tight and omnipresent, hanging over the head of not just them, but the whole community for well over three years.

Yet, Lena Linhoff would never spend another night incarcerated in her longevity of 89 years. She would grind and suffer and be abandoned by friends and family alike, but that is not a "spoiler" nor a denouement. It is a sad, dramatic example of a life not well lived. There is no happy ending for the Linhoffs or the Bromleys.

A preliminary hearing set immediately for Tuesday, September 3, 1901, commenced over the mild objection of County Attorney D.W.Telford. You see, Telford was convinced that the verdict for an event witnessed by a dozen or more, regular, hardy and hard-working folks one and all, could never go against him.

He also failed the first and most important tenet of a trial attorney; never ask a witness a question that you do not already know the answer to.

John Glass had been busy. He not only kept his finger on the pulse of local sentiment regarding guilt or innocence, he was masterful at pulling the right strings, just the appropriate amount, at the right times.

Glass also held a couple aces in the hole, and kept that information in a very tight circle that did not include his client, her family or the prosecution.

The first ace was the creation of a legal Dream Team. Nearly 100-years before the O.J. Simpson trial news coverage nauseatingly clichéd the term, John Glass brought on as co-counsel the most prominent criminal trial law firm in North Iowa.

The firm of Blythe, Markley and Rinard, joined the defense and a more high powered and influential team, not only in the practice of law, but also in the high society of those times had ever been seen.

The second ace in the hole also "Witched" the improbable and near impossibly deep well of another ace on the "Flop" and one more on the "River" and made a guilty verdict for murder inconceivable.

Next: Mason City's First Trial of the Century-Chapter III

