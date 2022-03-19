Sayles: Mason City's first 'Trial of the Century,' final chapter

Editor's Note: This is the fourth and final part of a series on Mason City's first "Trial of the Century."

Trial of the Century-Chapter IV

By 1900, there had been seven murders and murder trials prosecuted in Cerro Gordo County, five of those were women as defendants.

Lena Linhoff became number six.

Of the five women previously tried for murder, three were acquitted, and two had their convictions overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court.

The first Linhoff Murder Trial commenced in January 1902. Forty-two citizens of Cerro Gordo County were served with a summons to report for the process of jury selection.

Voir dire drug on for three days before the final panel of twelve were seated and sworn in.

The evidence at the trial now began to conflict with that given and sworn to just a few months before at the preliminary hearing and that had been a hodge-podge of inconsistency from the start.

The examination and cross-examination of witnesses became a theatrical drama worthy of Erle Stanley Gardner and Perry Mason. Decorum of that period was paused as witnesses were pummeled at length by both the prosecution and the defense.

The trial galumphed and slothed forward for three-weeks before Judge Clifford P. Smith handed the case over to the jurors. However, he sent them to deliberation with one unexpected instruction.

In his jury instructions, Judge Smith included manslaughter as a charge to be considered, in addition to "Murder in the First Degree".

The jury travailed for more than 3 days. The first jury poll was 7-5 for acquittal. The second poll showed 6-6 with one juror for conviction on the lesser charge of manslaughter. The jury now seemed locked as for another day and the 6-6 vote held fast.

By Saturday evening after requesting to have portions of the witness testimony read back to them, the jury stood 8-4 for conviction.

By Sunday at noon the count reverted to 6-6.

It now seemed to be a jury at deadlock in the same proportional split as the overall citizenry of Mason City herself.

Monday would see the jury submitting three ballots throughout the day. The first two, one after breakfast and one just after dinner read 5-7 for conviction.

Shortly before supper, the foreman polled the jury again and this time the vote was 11-1 for conviction.

11 jurors bound by their vote to convict pelted the one holdout during supper, and shortly thereafter delivered what came to be the final vote; 12-0 for conviction of the crime of manslaughter.

The late hour of the jury's conclusion did nothing to quell the buzz inside the courtroom. Whispers between the standing room only gallery were the beginning of a Mason City urban legend.

As the jury foreman read the verdict, "We the jury, find the defendant Mrs. Lena Linhoff guilty of manslaughter." Lena Linhoff, her husband August, and her family, friends, and supporters wept openly, while half of the gallery cheered.

The next two years would see an appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court and that court granting a retrial right back in Mason City.

The retrial would last nearly a month, early in the year of 1904 and would see yet more contradictory testimony, legal grandstanding, disappearing witnesses and courtroom drama and intrigue.

And so the script written by, and acted out between the defense attorneys and Judge Clifford P Smith reached the desired conclusion in late spring 1904 when Lena Linhoff, at retrial, was found not guilty.

In the end, it was the court of public opinion that determined the final measure of punishment, exacting a pound of flesh not subject to the rules of courts or juries for both the Linhoff and Bromley families throughout the 20th Century.

The antipodean opinions regarding Lena's guilt or innocence cast the entire Linhoff family into pariahs. They left Mason City for Seattle, but never outran the stigma of getting away with murder, and that destroyed the family.

Belle Bromley and her two children, Neta and Harold moved back to Wisconsin and by 1905, she placed both children in foster homes. In 1906 she began using her baptism name and married a man named Goode. She would be mother to his three children, but never again be mother to her own.

Yet, the lawyers and judges slept well, continued their prosperity, and even enhanced their reputations from involvement in Mason City's Trial of the century. I guess some things never change.

