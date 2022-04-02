Sayles: Mason City needs some spring cleaning

This is my favorite time of year. Not for the yard cleanup, or the window washing, nor even getting out to spiff up my shop from a long Iowa winter of disorganized project debris.

No, I think it is the element of renewal; getting a clean slate to start from, owning and undoing the mistakes of last year's self-righteous attempts at perfection gone wrong.

It is easy to trumpet the successes, even if they are outnumbered by blunders ten to one. There is a freedom in telling someone that you messed up. Facing, correcting and learning from the screw-ups is cleansing.

A virtuous attitude and undertaking woefully truant in the monolith of City Hall.

Mason City citizens are most deserving, yet are not getting any mea culpas from our local government.

It seems that we never get the satisfaction of being told about blunders at all, even though we pay for every one of them.

The sounds that are clarion and frequent are the peal and fanfare of trumpets, heralding the one success for every ten clinkers delivered by our prodigal spendthrifts and improvident futurists running Mason City.

Oh, I realize there are some of you that measure the above assessment as harsh.

Actually, it's rather mild when you take into account that every myopic errancy engaged by this city, costs every citizen, dollars that could have done some good somewhere else.

Those dollars will never be seen or heard from again, but hey, we'll just print some more money using LOSST (Local Option Sales and Services Tax) funds.

There has never been a more aptly named tax source.

So let's do some spring cleaning and revisit the King of Clinkers; the most costly ongoing local circus Mason City has ever experienced, and see if we can get a rise out city hall.

If there is some magic possessed by local leaders that we haven't been told, now would be a good time for us all to hear it. Come on; it will be so cleansing.

• Hollywoodland and David-Elias Rachie

Let's make it simple. There is not going to be a Hollywoodland. There never was going to be a Hollywoodland and there never, ever will be a Hollywoodland. The Mayor knows it, the city council knows it and the city administrator and staff knows it.

The only other city in America to entertain such a far-fetched, dubious and nonsensical prospectus was Middletown, Ohio.

In the last several months, Middletown has voted out the half of their city council who pushed Hollywoodland; fired the city administrator who brought Hollywoodland to town; and told Hollywoodland pseudo-developer David-Elias Rachie to pick up his toys and go home … and don't ever come back.

A perfect and unambiguous dismissal.

You remember David-Elias Rachie. He's the guy who is going to build our downtown Hyatt Flagship Hotel. You just read about it this week.

Involving Rachie in any project is one of those blunders that should and could be easy for City Hall to own and take their lumps, walk-back, and then hit the reset. However, you and I both know that won't happen.

That would be a far more noble outcome than being held accountable for the skywalk to nowhere currently under construction, connecting Music Man Square to the mirage of a non-existent Hyatt Hotel, while burning through $2 million (LOSST) taxpayer dollars.

Yet, the partisan and parti-pris sound bites doled out to our citizens and to local news outlets has shaded the obvious pessimism and cynicism that surfaces every time I hear anything about River City Renaissance discussed out in the general public. We are all talking about it a lot; but doing nothing.

RCR has been sold as a win-win. Nevertheless, even the Millennial population, for whom the project was geared, have lost interest, not because of the concept, but because of the never-ending delays, misinformation, mounting costs and excuses.

An unacceptably enormous public expense and intolerable community commotion for a guy who couldn't develop sand castles on a beach.

When will the people of Mason City hold local government accountable for the claims they make about citizen inclusion and operational transparency?

It would be so cleansing.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.