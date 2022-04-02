Sayles: Mason City needs some spring cleaning - part 2

What an interesting few days. Rarely do I become a conduit for outrage at the level that I heard from you this past week. No matter where I ventured out, you voiced frustration over the direction, costs and delays of Mason City projects, budgets and chosen development players.

I am grateful you got riled up over the malfeasance and duplicity of David-Elias Rachie and his ongoing fleecing of Mason City. You, by your own admissions, also chose to perform due diligence relating to continuing lawsuits, issues and inexplicably unresolved community problems that have been lacking resolution and leadership by our elected leaders.

I hope your exploratory reading has been enlightening.

Yet, in order for your voice to be heard and to influence how our community is governed and how development is pursued, you must contact and badger City Hall with the same vigor, vocal enthusiasm and deliberate concern that you voiced to me and to each other, by the dozens this past week.

I drank more coffee with you than I normally consume in a month, but other than restless sleep, it is all good to know that something has struck a chord and that you are determined to be involved in the future direction, governance and expenditures happening within Mason City.

I sense that you will finally take affirmative actions to jettison the apathy and from here out use your votes to set the direction you believe is in the best interest of all Mason Cityans.

In the vein of maintaining that momentum let's talk about a couple more dragging and incomprehensibly unresolved immediate problems that defies all common sense.

• Falling Bricks and Clogged Arteries

For the past year, you've been driving through the main downtown road artery at South Federal and Highway 122 dodging traffic cones and being forced down to one lane because a property owner will not repair a safety hazard relating to his building.

And the city government is afraid of lawsuits and has become neutered and unwilling to represent and govern for you because of that fear.

The owner of said property is a lawyer with a litigious history regarding government actions that affect property that he owns individually or shielded by a nominee.

The property owner's name is J Vance Jorgensen and his stratagem course of action is nothing new.

I don't know how many millions of government dollars were spent upgrading the exact throughways that have been blocked and congested because of this situation.

But what is the point of allowing this property owner an ongoing free-pass when the city statute is very clear regarding nuisances and provides a clear course to rectification?

What is the snag? What is the obstacle? What is the impediment that renders a corporate sized city inert in this situation?

If it were you or I, we'd be spending our time in county lockup cooling ou heels on a contempt warrant, with all costs to rectify the situation assessed against us personally and against our property.

Every month I see significant legal fees paid by both Mason City and Cerro Gordo County to Ahlers and Cooney our long-time legal counsel from Des Moines who makes more money providing paid advice that resolves nothing, than actually taking care of clear problems.

To be blunt, Ahlers and Cooney are the lawyers that represent Mason City and Cerro Gordo County. We are the clients. Yet we are excluded from the process entirely except for paying their fees.

Have you ever hired a lawyer that would not tell you what the strategy was for the case for which you were paying? What the hell is the point of having a lawyer? They represent us and damn well need to be telling the citizens of Mason City what they are going to do and what we can expect.

If you really mean to voice your concerns to those making the decisions and whom you have elected to represent you, then every one of you, let them know your concerns. Maybe we can see a true representative government after all.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.