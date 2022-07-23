Sayles: Mason City and the Sport of Kings

Meredith Willson gave the world, Mason City through his own eyes and memories in the 1957 Broadway musical, "The Music Man".

Yet as years become decades, and decades become centuries, many of the nuances of the omphalos of life in a Midwest town in 1912 have taken a backseat to the spectacle of theatrical presentation, reincarnations, and Tony Awards.

A good deal of the fine-spun and nitpickingly precise dialogue and song lyrics so carefully chosen by Willson to bring River City to life, have gotten lost, even here, on the dusty shelves of local history.

Professor Harold Hill's staccato soliloquy dialogue within the perpetual highlight and show-stopper song, "Ya' Got Trouble", contains a clue early in the lyrics as to a big money and gambling activity that made the real Mason City, "The Best Track in the West".

• "I say, first, medicinal wine from a teaspoon

Then beer from a bottle

And the next thing you know

Your son is playing for money in a pinch-back suit

And listenin' to some big outta town jasper

Hearin' him tell about horse race gamblin'

• Not a wholesome trottin' race, no

But a race where they set down right on the horse

Like to see some stuck-up jockey boy

Settin' on Dan Patch? Make your blood boil

Well I should say …"

The reference in the "Trouble" lyrics to "Dan Patch" is to the 20th Century's greatest and fastest standard-bred harness racing pacer of all time, who stabled just across the border in Savage, Minnesota.

So legendarily fast was Dan Patch that during the last years of his racing, 40,000+ people would frequently show up just to see him race by himself against the clock.

And yes indeed, betting on harness racing was a national, and Mason City past-time.

When Mason City was still considered "The West" we were a requisite stop on the national harness racing circuit, with no less than 32 "Blue Blood" pacer stallions of royal pedigree, owned by Mason Cityans and stabled right here in River City.

In January 1891, a significant group of Mason City's professional men, who loved the thrill of a wager as much as owning a good horse, incorporated "The Mason City Turf Club" with $50,000 cash and a line of credit for another $50,000. That $100,000 in 2022 money is equivalent to $3.25 million dollars today.

The "Turf Club was built on 40 acres of land acquired for that purpose and located on what is now the southwest corner of the junction of 12th Street NW and North Pierce Avenue, where a Casey's convenience store sits today.

The amphitheater and compound were designed by architect John West and consumed 13 rail cars of lumber and fittings and fixtures. It was a sight to behold; A bold step from "hick town" to a worthy and cultured metropolitan destination, still in the middle of nowhere.

The grand inauguration of "The Mason City Turf Club" was set for August 4, 5, and 6, 1891, and invitations to the festivities were mailed and carpeted the US coast-to-coast.

$9,000 in purses were put up by Turf Club stockholders, $300,000 today, making it the highest paying racetrack venue of the entire 1891 season.

The morning of August 4 broke into a perfect day. Extra passenger trains had been let for the overflow crowds making their ways into Mason City.

The townspeople had never seen the likes of the masses of well-heeled humanity filling the hotels beyond capacity, patronizing the overflowing restaurants and shops, and making their way to the Turf Club complex eager to pay the 50 cents per person admission just to be crammed inside the gates.

The beginnings of a success of unbridled magnitude? Not so much.

From the start, temperance and church groups organized to quell the gambling and drinking which were interwoven into harness racing culture. In addition, races being held on Sundays brought added ire to the doorsteps of upstanding gentlemen owners from Mason City's professional class.

Due in part to its lavish promotions and unwise betting, the Turf Club lost significant money in 1891, '92, and 93' causing many of the shareholders to walk away. In 1894, a nationwide financial crisis hit Mason City hard, and before the opening of the 1894 season, the Turf Club was sold and the lumber and fixtures repurposed elsewhere.

A costly failure and embarrassment to the good people of Mason City? Maybe.

Yet, this period of time and the integral part of this saga of horses, and gambling and of a growing Mason City have been forever crystallized within the dialogue and lyrics of "The Music Man."

Though the significance of many subplots and story lines may be forgotten, or never known, we do know it is a story about Mason Cityans, and that is all that matters.