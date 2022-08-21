Sayles: Magic 8 Balls and think tanks

We, you and I, the American Public, ultimately fund every action, every expenditure, every project, every program, every function, every inhale and every exhale that occurs anywhere under the great dome of the United States of America.

E Pluribus Unum or "One from Many" as originally intended in 1776, to be a bold and deliberate national motto.

Purposeful, powerful and pointed; a message to the world, but more importantly a daily reminder to all of us that regardless of each citizen's state of residence, we are citizens of a Constitutional Republic that uses the tenets of democracy to form and fund all levels of government, local to federal.

We are also members of the greatest experiment of participatory government the world has ever, or is likely to ever see.

I bring this up, inasmuch as we all have earned the American Membership Card, yet half of us fail to get off our asses to fulfill the one necessary obligation for the whole (Unum) to succeed.

To punch that ticket by fulfilling the ultimate and foremost right guaranteed us; casting our vote. Completing your ballot through an informed and knowledgeable dedication about issues and candidates in every election local to national is your right that I believe also creates an obligation.

If it seems like I am preaching, there is a purpose to the form and the function. This sermon doth come from my own struggles in sorting through sources of information consigned, dispatched, transmitted and delivered at the speed of light, every minute of every day.

We are all inundated under the pretension and promise of delivery of useful facts we can count on for our effective and purposeful use in everyday life.

However, what the deliverers of media intend and how they make money off of us, by the way, is to play to our emotional rather than logical selves, milking affective responses that keep us glued to their websites, or their cable channels, or blogs, or any other current avenue that didn't exist when I was a kid.

While we click through page after page of "Enquireresque" content, the advertising money machines our presence creates rewards media creators who in turn create more of the same.

So where do you get the information you use to make important decisions?

How about "Facts" you rely on to take a stand or position that become the bases for your votes regarding important and consequential concerns be they financial, spiritual, moral, legal; really anything that you identify, for yourself, as an essential cause or a mission?

I fancy myself a consummate, adept, adroit, and even workman-like observer of people.

I ponder and ruminate on just what makes people tick, how they think and what leads them to lean in this or that direction.

Note that I did not claim any keen insight, nor did I proclaim any erudite conclusions from said observations, so I guess in what follows, you get what you pay for.

What I do know, and what I feel compelled to put forth for consideration and discourse, is that today; right now, we are making the most important decisions both personally and for community, based upon the mumbo jumbo, jabberwocky and drivel, impelled past our common senses by colossus purveyors of trash.

Rather than continue being a trash collector, I vowed to be a fact and data recycler.

I decided to go back to the basics; a blank slate if you will, and select one large-scale issue for which I am particularly fervent.

Since we are already paying for them in some manner or another, why not use research and reports from non-partisan Public Policy Institutes, and Think Tanks?

What was my first important issue to tackle?

American Competitiveness

What primary research did I rely on?

RAND (Research AND Development formed 1948) Corporation report, "The Societal Foundations of National Competitiveness" 2022.

How I come to understand and feel about this issue is today well grounded in non-partisan research and data. It took a little time, but by cutting out CNN and FOX News, I had time left over.

Moreover, I no longer feel the need to consult my Magic 8 Ball relating to important and dynamic local, national and global issues.