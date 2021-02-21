Sayles: It's time to apply Jethro Bodine's theory of mathmatics

The irony of living in this time and in this place is that the people, individually and institutionally, we choose to lead us are no better informed than Jethro Bodine who "Grajerated" at the top of his one pupil 6th grade class.

Behind every data point is a person, a human life. That’s the heart of what is at stake.

The thing is, numbers are a lagging indicator, history of something already gone by. Whatever numbers show us now, that is the picture from the past. Acting on those numbers now, is too late.

We are suffocating from promises of change, declarations of solutions, and sets of values of countless variables that satisfies some or another equation. The confusion at the top just keeps coming in some form and manner from government, science, politicians, media moguls and fools.

Fools are abundant in all four corners of this good Earth and even more so where politicians are assembled, Ninnyhammers one and all.

Flotsam and jetsam of the sinking and near scuttled USS "The Americans" are littering the oceans of the globe in the form of anonymous lies.

Without the usual cast of characters and mooncalves, maybe, just maybe, we have a shot at saving ourselves.