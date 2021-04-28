Sayles: It's time for us to make up our own minds

I have again found myself wondering about things where the mind of an old white guy is not supposed to go. My family thinks I have gone silent. My friends and loyal readers seem to think I have slipped into the melancholy of a frustrated old man.

Just for the record, I have never experienced melancholy nor is silence a state of being I am familiar with.

I am sitting at the confluence of the far too familiar rivers of Racism and Injustice. The tributaries of Liberal and Conservative. The estuaries of Black and White. The raging rapids of anarchists and supremacists of every shade from God's own pallette.

This is the tidal surge of race and the American story.

This convergence really does not have anything to do with a dead Daunte Wright. We do not find ourselves here because of the use of deadly force by Brooklyn Center Minnesota Police Officer Kimberly Potter.

We are not at this juncture because of the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago. Nor are we sitting here because Floyd was in the custody of Derek Chauvin and his Minneapolis Police officer team at the time of his death.

We are not here because of the death of Trayvon Martin, nor the video of the police beating of Rodney King nor the not-guilty verdict of OJ Simpson.