Sayles: It is us who divides us

The week between Christmas and New Years is a usual respite from the fast-paced holidays. The regular coffee gang gathers at least once to brag, complain, debate, gripe and arbitrate between each other for one last time before the year folds into last year.

Whomever gets there first snags an accommodating and appropriate table; sufficient in size, seats and with a little isolation. Today it was me. And that makes me today's kibitzing facilitator.

After ordering coffee, the tribe straggles in with the usual greetings tipped a little to acknowledge the holidays. As each of the five tribesmen takes their seats, I am directly asked, "Where you been?"

Being somewhat confused by these identical queries, I slough it off with no comment and a hand gesture for emphasis. As the roundtable progresses with stories of grandkids growing and family gatherings, some cancelled and some postponed and some accomplished via Facetime, I am once again asked," Where you been?"

To which I responded, "Look, it is nothing new, I am either here or I'm not."

The response not nearly in chorus and while stepping all over each other is, "Nah. You haven't had a column in the Globe in six weeks. What's up with that?" Those columns seem to add to discussion, debate, and good natured ribbing and have become part of this group's routine.

All I could say is the truth; "I lost my swing."

"You lost your swing?" "Where did it go?"

Although I had already assessed and identified the cause of said "Lost Swing," I really had no intention of adding this discussion to the mix of world problems to be mulled over.

You see, this whole thing is more than writer's block. In fact, I have no problem having words easily flow from the tips of my fingers. The problem is that my words have become angry, vicious and acidic, and very personal.

Some time in the middle of 2021, as I would give a column a final read before submission, it became clear that my sarcasm was sharper, and that calling people and issues out, had become uncharacteristically harsh; far beyond an attempt to encourage people to think.

And I had seemed to have lost my sense of humor. There seemed to be fewer funny things to write about, all the time knowing that couldn't be true. The problem had to be mine and it had to be internal.

In retrospect, my normal writing process that had been smooth, confident and satisfying, shape-shifted to chaotic, disconnected and vitriolic.

The clear signs of which became my penchant for emailing Regional Editor Smith asking her to withdraw columns previously submitted, before they got published.

In writing commentary, there is a fine line between convincing readers to maybe think about subjects in a uniquely different way, and of shutting down their thought processes entirely.

I had ventured over that line.

Even my mother commented that maybe I should start looking over my shoulder a little more. If you lose your mother, well, there you go.

We all have virtually exact lists of everyday 21st century occurrences that move us from at least a semblance of civility, decorum and peacefulness, to incivility, hostility, and volatility.

Do I need to recite that which is drummed into us daily; that which is said to create the chasm that divides us all? I should hope not as we may be on opposite sides of some of the issues, but the issues are common nonetheless.

There is a fallacy in claiming that issues divide us. The issues are inert. It is us who divides us.

My dear old coffee friends are as mixed a bag as the people of the US. There are Viet Nam veterans, and also hippy peace protestors of the same vintage. There are law enforcement and there are criminals. There are Red and Blue died in the wool.

Yet my point is that we have found commonality in some things that renders a level of respect and in fact joy of each other's company.

That we can meet and visit about those common and equal joys of life and we can walk away each week knowing there is nothing that will keep our meeting from repeating the next week.

What anger could possibly eclipse, transcend and prevail over my two beautiful grandchildren; My two terrific sons and their happy and healthy families; my wonderful and supportive partner in life; longevity, health and cohesiveness of family and friends; lives well lived for those whom have passed before; and a hopeful, bright outlook for those who follow?

This anger has a name. It is intolerance and it will be the death of all we should cherish, value and protect above all else if we do not make every effort to defeat it.

Robert F. Kennedy in a speech while running for president in 1968 said, "What is objectionable, what is dangerous about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.”

God Bless America.

