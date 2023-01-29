Sayles: Iowa heroes of civil rights

Every once and awhile, it's appropriate, fitting, and most certainly necessary to dust off the owner's manual and re-familiarize , re-frame and actually perform the deferred maintenance called for in the fine print.

Such is the case with the owner's manual of this Nation; The Constitution of the United States.

At the end of the Civil War in 1865, the promise of equality dangled like low ripe fruit from the tree of freedom ready to be picked and savored. Not just for Black Americans, but for all Freedmen.

Within three years, Constitutional Amendments codified, the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude (13th), the guarantee of equal protection and due process (14th), and guaranteed voting rights for all citizens (15th).

The period immediately following the Rebellion was categorized The Reconstruction. Although there are many more appropriate adjectives such as; The Circumvention, The Disfiguration, The Intimidation , The Malformation, or simply The Big Lie .

Abraham Lincoln had to have been spinning in his grave.

In a matter of months after Lincoln's assassination, President Andrew Johnson, using all of his well known bigotry and skills in backroom deal-making began steadily diluting, tainting and adulterating the promise, opportunity and hope of equal rights and unification paid for with the blood of 750,000 battle deaths, and the enslavement of unknown millions on American soil.

However, it was the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, the last section of the Bill of Rights ratified and enacted in 1791 during the third year of the presidency of George Washington that ultimately set the table for state and organizationally sanctioned segregation well into the last half of the 20th Century. There are remnants of segregation systemically in place today.

The 10th Amendment grants rights to states and the citizens of said states to enact state laws that are not federally unconstitutional or not already governed or superseded by a federal law.

The term "States Rights" became code for any multitude of Jim Crow laws that inflicted sins of segregation upon this Nation.

It is also States Rights, through the 10th Amendment, that opens the door for states such as Iowa to occasionally shine in ways so far ahead of our federal government, measured by decades, that even this little old bump on the RED States map can be called progressive.

It was 1872. Reconstruction as envisioned by Lincoln, was, forgive the boxing analogy, taking a standing eight count and along with it, equality was punch drunk.

One of the heroes of this story is Emma Coger a young Black woman from Quincy, Illinois. We might just say that the reason you've never heard of her is that her story is so old and long ago that it can't or shouldn't be worthy of re-telling at all.

But, I think it is a timeless story about will, about dignity, and, first and foremost, about justice. You'll have to judge for yourself.

At just nineteen years old, Emma had attended Oberlin College and became a master teacher at a segregated middle school in Quincy. History doesn't say much about her classroom successes, but it does speak to her mother and her older sister fighting for equal rights at a time when doing so could prove fatal, even in Illinois.

You see Coger was the surname of the former slave once married to Emma's mother, a former slave herself, and a boarding house owner in Quincy. In social circles, Emma went by the surname of Lane, the last name of her white biological father, who had maintained both his white family in Missouri and his Black family in Illinois, for decades.

She was very light skinned, but it wasn't like she tried to disguise her Blackness. Emma was, after all, a teacher in an all Black segregated school.

On a chilly fall day, Emma Coger purchased a first-class ticket, that granted the entitlement of first class meals, on a Mississippi River steamer, the S. S. Merrill, bound for Keokuk, Iowa to visit friends.

She was just getting away for the weekend. The clerk gave her a ticket, but it was scribbled with special instructions and stamped "Colored" in large red block letters. Emma was instructed to take her food and eat in one of the designated places Blacks were segregated away from white folks; along the railing or in the back with the help.

Emma Coger was at a slow quiet yet indignant boil . She'd never been denied the dining room before. She asked a white man, a fellow passenger, to buy her a main ballroom meal ticket for lunch. He did. No problem. No questions. And no segregation instructions scribbled on the ticket.

When dinner was served, Emma Coger took a chair in the elegant dining room at the Captains table, at which time two white women already seated put up a far too typical apoplectic fuss. When Emma wouldn't move, the two declared they were through suffering with Emma's sitting right there with the real ladies, and left in a very public snit.

One of those women happened to be the Captain's wife and she bee-lined it to him to complain.

The Captain, with his wife in tow, demanded that Emma excuse herself from the table and immediately vacate the dining room; not once, not twice but a dozen times. To each of these demands, Emma Coger replied, "I think not.", and sipped her tea.

As the Captain grabbed Emma to remove her from her seat, she grabbed the table cloth and as she was forcibly removed, the accoutrements of a table set for a queen, crashed and shattered on the floor.

At this moment there is some disagreement in the historical record, but I chose to believe the version that has Emma Coger cursing the Captain, his wife, and any other bigot within earshot, in a manner that would make a drunken sailor proud.

Like her mother and big sister before her, Emma was going to demand justice in a court of law. She was going to sue the steamship line for violating her civil rights. For a week after the incident, she searched for a lawyer in Illinois to take her case.

She was able to hire no one.

Since her case would involve interstate transportation, she found the perfect counsel in Keokuk, Iowa. Daniel Fry Miller was a well-seasoned 60 year-old lawyer known throughout Iowa as an able and worthy counsel who would take up a good cause, especially when others wouldn’t touch it.

In September 1873, upon appeal, the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Emma Coger v. The North Western Union Packet Company-37 Iowa 145.

In a finding that has often been cited as precedent to this day, and studied in law schools around the globe, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Joseph M Beck ruled in favor of Emma Coger and wrote in his decision, in part:

"The decision is planted on the broad and just ground of the equality of all men before the law, which is not limited by color, nationality, religion or condition in life. This principle of equality is announced and secured by the very first words of our State constitution which relate to the rights of the people, in language most comprehensive, and incapable of misconstruction, namely: “All men are, by nature, free and equal.” Art. 1, § 1. Upon it we rest our conclusion in this case."

And with pride in the heroes of Civil Rights throughout history in the State of Iowa, I rest my case.