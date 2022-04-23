Sayles: Iowa Gets a Bad Rap

Iowa catches a lot of unnecessary, false and unwanted flak.

Not just every four years when the Iowa Caucuses showcase us naked for months while our fellow Americans point out and analyze every wart, wrinkle, scar, pimple and mole, but every day of every year.

We are labeled and therefore become, too conservative; too rural; too white; too agricultural; too sensible; too naïve; too standoffish; too self-centered; and too nice.

We are also said to be; not diverse; not progressive; non-inclusionary; non-welcoming; not worldly; and not even worthy of driving through, thereby dubbed a "Flyover" state.

Yet, Iowans certainly must hold a Brobdingnagian secret, hidden behind our wry smiles, as today, 7 out of 10 Iowans were born here.

But, I digress. Today, for the record, we are going to acknowledge and rejoice in some of Iowa's Equal and Civil Rights accomplishments. Maybe unknown, maybe forgotten, "Iowa Firsts".

• Iowa Firsts

1839: Iowa Territorial Supreme Court rules that slaves residing in Iowa were "Free".

1846: Iowa Legislature writes law that ensures equal property rights for women.

1851: One-hundred and sixteen years before the US Supreme Court ruling in Loving v. Virginia, the Iowa Legislature codified legal inter-racial marriage.

1855: The University of Iowa is the first state university in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis.

1868: In Clark v. School Board of Directors (Muscatine, Iowa), 86 years before the landmark USSC decision in Brown v. Board of Education, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled schools in Iowa could not be segregated.

1869: Iowa was the first state in the nation to welcome women attorneys to join the bar, which led to Iowan, Arabella Mansfield of Mount Pleasant, being the first female attorney in the nation.

1873: Twenty-three years before the US Supreme Court handed down one the worst decisions in American judicial history in Plessy v. Ferguson-1896, proclaiming "separate but equal" the law of the land, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in a landmark case, Coger v. The Northwestern Union Packet Company, that public transport companies could not discriminate because of race. Coger is still cited as precedent in Federal court cases dealing with Civil and Equal rights and Equal Protection clause under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, throughout this country. The Emma Lane Coger story will be a column subject in the near future.

1900: Carrie Chapman Catt was elected the first president of the National Woman Suffrage Association. Chapman-Catt, living in Mason City in 1885, became the first woman hired as a superintendent of a school district in the nation. In 1920, Chapman-Catt founded the League of Women Voters, an organization that sponsors election debates throughout the Nation today.

1905: George H. Woodson, a prominent Black attorney, and founder of the ABA (American Bar Association), of Buxton, Iowa, co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

1908: The first women’s suffrage parade, in support of the 19th Amendment, in the nation was held in Boone, Iowa, and was organized by Rowena Edson Stevens and Rev. Eleanor Elizabeth Gordon.

1917: The first in the nation site to train officer candidates of African Americans was held at Fort Des Moines. These officers would go on the serve in World War I, in a segregated US Army. It took until 1947 for President Harry Truman to desegregate the armed forces.

1934: The first mosque in the nation was built in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — now known as the Mother Mosque of America.

Encompassing the late 19th and throughout the 20th Century, Iowa led the way in many areas of civil rights, human rights, race relations, gender and racial equality, containing and counteracting the "Lost Cause" mentality, discrimination and segregation, pogroms and genocide that the Civil War South inflicted upon the Black population after 1866.

2007: Iowa became the second state in the nation to allow full marriage equality for same-sex couples.

Iowa has been a leader throughout United States history and is proud of all of our “firsts in the nation.” As you head out today to participate in "Living in Iowa," be proud of your contribution to Iowa as the first in the nation state.

God Bless You, and God Bless Iowa.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.