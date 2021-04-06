Sayles: Hail the return of the garage sale

For these folks there was no possible pivot to get back on the hunt. The 2020 world left them in the lurch.

It is like an army of geriatrics pumped up to the adrenaline levels of a NASCAR driver, and then not having a track to race around nor a car to drive.

When both buyers and sellers are at the top of their games, the official start of any garage sale is visually the skirmish-line of Union and Confederate soldiers at the Civil War Battle of Shiloh.

Positioning, reconnaissance, making the charge, falling back, mounting a counter-attack, and finally reaching the objective.

To observe the overall assault and defense could be used at West Point to teach tactics.

Let there be no doubt when I tell you that I have never been the first buyer at a garage sale in my 50 years of accumulations.

When I get there it is usually the midst of the initial surge of humanity blocking me off from the paths I need, to get to your stuff that I cannot live without.

It is also at that moment that I have heard some of the funniest real life human interaction that you just can't make up.