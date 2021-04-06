Sayles: Hail the return of the garage sale

Daylilies, tulips and hostas sprouting through recently frozen but now frost-free ground. Robins devouring worms pulled from the flowerbeds.
Fauna and flora bursting forth beyond comprehension with the seeds of yet another life cycle.
Come on faithful readers, I am not Thoreau at Walden Pond, nor am I John Muir in Yellowstone.
With all due respect, you are reading this because I am the guy with 761 perfectly good screwdrivers stored in a Rubbermaid tub under the workbench in my garage.
The only meaningful sign of spring I pay attention to is the return of garage/yard and rummage sale signs.
Those optic yellow, neon green, and hot pink voodoo cards nailed to 60-year-old power poles turn my 20-year-old pickup into a self-driving bumper car never missing a stop regardless of the bottlenecks.
I don't know how to phrase this, but my family is Mason City garage/yard and rummage sale royalty from way back. Yes, we are Master Class level accumulators of other people's stuff of questionable utility, making your stuff our stuff.
Still of questionable utility but hey, it's ours for mere pennies on the dollar.
I have always enjoyed observing people. My favorite zoo to find myself a bit of entertainment is when people of vastly different lots in life collide at the ground-leveling arena of the garage/yard/rummage sale.
People who could live within the same 10 square miles of space, and whom without the magic of this rite of spring would never, ever cross paths and certainly would never communicate on any personal level.
If you want to see a microcosm of America with all of our commonalities and differences; beauty marks and warts, keep your small bills and change in your pockets.
Just visit and observe a weekend's slate of people exchanging stuff of questionable utility and certainly questionable value with people who pay with money that jingles.
Never underestimate the power and stamina of a person with a newspaper, a map and a Zip-Lock baggie full of quarters on a Saturday morning.
What you will see is a million subscriber monitizable YouTube channel just sitting there for your taking.
My family is a matriarchal unit that still mines garage sales, the old-fashioned Clan of the Cave Bear way.
For 50 years my family's monarch has faithfully purchased the Thursday, Friday and Saturday Globe Gazette before the ink is even dry, at newsstand prices, determined to get the jump on those phantom buyers, identity known only by recognizing their vehicles, competing with her to find that rose amongst the thorns.
For the last dozen years or so, the technology boom has been a brutal smack down for the anti-technological archaic old-school garage sale cavalry. 2020 and COVID-19 was damn near fatal.
For these folks there was no possible pivot to get back on the hunt. The 2020 world left them in the lurch.
It is like an army of geriatrics pumped up to the adrenaline levels of a NASCAR driver, and then not having a track to race around nor a car to drive.
When both buyers and sellers are at the top of their games, the official start of any garage sale is visually the skirmish-line of Union and Confederate soldiers at the Civil War Battle of Shiloh.
Positioning, reconnaissance, making the charge, falling back, mounting a counter-attack, and finally reaching the objective.
To observe the overall assault and defense could be used at West Point to teach tactics.
Let there be no doubt when I tell you that I have never been the first buyer at a garage sale in my 50 years of accumulations.
When I get there it is usually the midst of the initial surge of humanity blocking me off from the paths I need, to get to your stuff that I cannot live without.
It is also at that moment that I have heard some of the funniest real life human interaction that you just can't make up.
I was at a sale swamped by a wave of buyers. Clearly understaffed, the middle-aged seller was getting quite frustrated and annoyed by the non-stop quibbling of a buyer wanting a $2 vase for 25 cents.
It was a stand-off. Finally the buyer tells the seller, "This crappy thing is not worth $2."
Without saying another word, the seller graciously swept the vase off the table and watched it break into pieces on the driveway. The seller shrugged her shoulders and replied, "I guess I can let you have it for a quarter. Would you like a bag?"
Remember this: There is only a one consonant difference between "Garage Sale" and "Garbage Sale."
See you at the City-Wide.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.