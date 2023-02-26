Partisan Americans agree on very little. The more partisan, the less agreement which becomes an absence, in fact an intolerance, of compromise. Big surprise, huh?

I don't think it's a stretch to say that those igneous and combustible counterpoints portrayed as irreconcilable, sets the tone for the unyielding and obstinate discord across the spectrum of all policy decisions essential for America's continuance.

The beauty of democracy has also been its undoing.

Last week I struggled to come up with an adequate word to capture the animus and malice we chuck as stones at each other daily.

I found what I was looking for. That word is ressentiment, and its definition describes the darkness and ill will Americans have towards each other.

Yet, branding what is happening amongst us doesn't really help defeat the graveness of the outcomes. The missing link is "why", on a societal scale, we find it easier to hate than to help. Without answering "why" there are no roads to solutions, as there will never be compromise.

So what is that common denominator that has to exist and runs through the fabric of the American experience?

I think it really boils down to "rights;" real and perceived, self-defined, and defined and applied, and denied, to others inconsistently and with bias.

As the incendiary incongruence intersects with American divisiveness, the battle grounds are drawn, and loggerheads created by:

• Rights I believe I have versus rights you believe I do not have.

• Rights you believe you have versus rights I believe you do not have.

• Rights I believe are granted me by the Constitution and in fact may or may not be.

• Rights you believe are granted you by the Constitution and in fact may or may not be.

Basic human rights are so ill defined that nations of the world cannot agree upon a uniform and unbiased rendering as to what "rights" are ironclad and inalienable.

I was reminded recently through a comment from a reader, that if America looks over her shoulder, this nation has never considered nor valued each other's most partisan views nor each other's self-defined sacred rights. In fact from the 1770's federalists vs. anti-federalists, the 1800's abolitionists vs. slaveholders and Native American rights vs. Manifest Destiny forward to the 20th Century and beyond, limiting the rights of others in the name of self, has always been part of America's narrative.

Leading up to the Civil War, there were beatings and canings, fist-fights and stabbings, duels challenged and accepted, firearms, sabers and knives brandished, and also murder, right on the floor of the House of Representatives.

In the 21st century this repulsive and unpalatable Victorian bravado has morphed into social media stonings and assassinations of each others character and humanity.

Same story … different day.

In retrospect, the American Story, at the very base individual level, has always been, "My rights are important … Yours are not."

Since we've had three centuries of mixed success in defining ironclad human rights, I decided to get a little help.

I don't know if you have been following it closely, or at all, folded in with stories of Chinese spy balloons, secret visits to the Ukraine and classified documents turning up everywhere to include public restrooms, but our friends at Microsoft have released an artificial intelligence platform that is all the rage and the belle of the ball.

Microsoft subsidiary OpenAI has released ChatGPT for public use about six months ago. I have read accounts of amazing yet troubling uses of this program from students using it to grind out homework assignments with one keystroke, to pastors using it to write their sermons in the blink of an eye.

So hey, let's get ChatGPT in it's access to the sum total of all human knowledge, to inform us what inalienable human rights Americans are bestowed. Anyway, we apparently need a mediator after 300 years of trying.

So I asked ChatGPT, "What are the fundamental inalienable rights bestowed upon Americans?"

In the order delivered Carnac the Magnificent of the Artificial Intelligence world tells us:

• The right to freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and the press

• The right to keep and bear arms

• The right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures

• The right to due process of law and a fair trial

• The right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment

• The right to vote

• The right to equal protection under the law

For a multi-billion dollar AI program, I was expecting a little more than a rehash of Mrs. Ryan's 1960's fourth grade Civics Class at Hoover Elementary.

So I asked our friend, "Clarify and Expand."

The response was let's say, more than a little chilly and totally unsatisfactory to the question at hand. It was in fact eerily reminiscent to the response given by the above-mentioned Mrs. Ryan when I told her that I forgot my homework, frequently, six decades ago.

The reality has always been that solving problems through civil discourse has forever been in our hands as Americans. And we have always been really bad at it.

Some long dead ancient philosopher once observed, "Hell is Truth Seen Too Late." Let's fix this before it is too late.