Sayles: Good night and good luck, Mr. Trump
GUEST COLUMN

Sayles: Good night and good luck, Mr. Trump

"Our long national nightmare is over."

Many of us heard those words spoken on August 9, 1974, by the 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford, whom had just been sworn in, near simultaneously with Richard Nixon's resignation. An average Congressman from Michigan, Ford became the only person to hold the presidency without being elected to it.

I feel much the same sense of relief in the final aftermath of the Trump years as I felt when Richard Nixon boarded Marine One and took off into the sunset for good.

Although we live in a time of, and have in recent years experienced unprecedented violent protests from the fringes of our citizens, we bore witness once again to the peaceful and orderly transfer of power provided for in the timeworn, moth-eaten and threadbare writings of our imperfect and deeply flawed founders. 

J.W. Sayles

J.W. Sayles

It was Ford's greatest act of leadership and statesmanship, when on September 8, 1974, the unelected President of the United States pardoned ex-president Richard Nixon for "any and all high crimes and misdemeanors" Nixon committed or may have committed while in office.

A decision not by any means simple or painless for Ford nor the country, the Nixon pardon forced Congress to give up on the prosecution of Richard Nixon and get down to the necessary business of their constituencies.

Donald Trump's character, in the end, regardless of his lot in life at any moment, clearly shows us that he is a megalomaniacal, fabulistical prevaricator; a non compos mentis equivocator and meshugan.

The job of any elected official is to tell people the truth. The people may not like it, but can handle it.

The cardinal, and most frequent temptation faced by any elected official is to tell constituents what they want to hear, even when what they want to hear is a lie. It is Satan’s apple. There can be no progress without truth.

In the words of Mark Twain, "The Most Dangerous of Men, Is a Damn Liar Who Believes Himself."

Trump is unworthy of any more time or money being spent, by any political body, or law enforcement branch, or our citizens, in the pursuit of his conviction or censure.

Just as in 1974, Congress and our citizens in 2021 have essential work to do and no more time to spend on the circus freak-show, which became the Trump presidency.

Should Trump pardon himself, it will be time for a brief soirée and a double shot of Old Tub bourbon while we continue to self-quarantine.

The long dark shadow cast over this country by inept, malicious, callow and unequipped office holders, stretches the breadth of our timeline.

Trump isn't the first and will not be the last who cost this nation, by geometric progression, more than what they offered.

An Internet search for "The Ten Worst American Presidents" provided a list of essentially single term presidents and some who died in office. 

Until one week ago, the number one spot was held, as far back as I can remember, by James Buchannan. You know, number 15, the guy just before Abraham Lincoln.

A very worthy placeholder who from 1857-1861:

  •  Encouraged and supported the spread of slavery in the west.
  •  Ignoring the separation of powers clause, actively lobbied the Supreme Court in the "Dred Scott" decision that denied Congress any authority in the matter of slavery.
  • Sold for personal profit, unclaimed land grants intended for Veterans to political cronies and robber barons.
  •  Encouraged slave states in their secession planning by staying silent about it in exchange for large sums of cash and Confederate gold.

Until his death in 1868, Buchannan often proclaimed that historians would praise him for fulfilling his Constitutional responsibilities, and rate him as the greatest president ever.

But then move over Mr. Buchannan, here comes Donald J. Trump, number 45, who has not and never will cease and desist espousing his terminal case of braggadocio reliving false accomplishments with sickening and bogus self-accolades.

I know I will never live to see the time when Trump gets bumped down this list. What a relief.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.

NEXT WEEK

Coming next week: The deal with the Devil.

