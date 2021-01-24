Sayles: Good night and good luck, Mr. Trump

Donald Trump's character, in the end, regardless of his lot in life at any moment, clearly shows us that he is a megalomaniacal, fabulistical prevaricator; a non compos mentis equivocator and meshugan.

The job of any elected official is to tell people the truth. The people may not like it, but can handle it.

The cardinal, and most frequent temptation faced by any elected official is to tell constituents what they want to hear, even when what they want to hear is a lie. It is Satan’s apple. There can be no progress without truth.

In the words of Mark Twain, "The Most Dangerous of Men, Is a Damn Liar Who Believes Himself."

Trump is unworthy of any more time or money being spent, by any political body, or law enforcement branch, or our citizens, in the pursuit of his conviction or censure.

Just as in 1974, Congress and our citizens in 2021 have essential work to do and no more time to spend on the circus freak-show, which became the Trump presidency.

Should Trump pardon himself, it will be time for a brief soirée and a double shot of Old Tub bourbon while we continue to self-quarantine.