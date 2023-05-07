Freedom has never been America's destination. But it is our journey. It was William Wright's journey.

Willie didn't make it to 70 years old, yet he traveled centuries of change during his life. In a way that was meaningful to the family tree of William Wright, his life was constitutive and integral and inseparable from the freedoms enjoyed by those who enslaved him.

Each of you who are dedicated family historians have stumbled upon stories of ancestral pride that you can't wait to tell your kids and grandkids. Most of the time, those star-spangled moments are sprinkled amongst the ordinary stories of everyday people who happened to be our ancestors, and spent their days just trying to survive.

Hopefully, less frequently still, you smack into a family story that takes you aback and renders you silent. In my own case, I found that my direct ancestors who were in Jamestown Virginia in 1619, claimed and owned human beings through enslavement, and that more common but no less harsh system of indentured servitude.

Once we have sorted through the fantasy and fables, the myths and mythos, and then come to terms with the truths of the, it becomes clear that family trees are inhabited by ghosts and goblins not much different than ourselves.

Just as the story of William Wright is important, the story of John Wilcox Russell is as well. Rightfully, the Wright family is proud of their ancestor William. Rightfully, the Russell family is proud of their ancestor John. Neither family is able to ignore the abhorrent acts they committed during their lives.

Born in Virginia in 1794, son of 3rd Virginia Regiment Revolutionary War artilleryman James Russell, John Wilcox Russell moved west to Kentucky with his family in 1801.

Russell was apprenticing with a local blacksmith, however at the outbreak of the War of 1812, he joined the Kentucky Volunteers and served continually until the end of the war. He served under General William Henry Harrison, who became the ninth president of the United States, who cited Russell for bravery at the Battle of Fort Meigs.

After the close of the war, John Russell launched the career that made him a millionaire as one of the premier pioneer steamboatmen on the Mississippi River. For the next three decades, the exploits of Captain Russell on the rivers became legend.

At the age of 46 in 1840, Russell abandoned the river life and returned to his family's tobacco plantation. It was at this time that the life arcs of William Wright and John Russell became permanently intertwined. Russell had decided to marry and his bride was Anna Marie Julian, the first cousin of James Julian, the man whom had enslaved young William Wright in Virginia.

Julian was also William's father. Willie Wright's mother bore him, and nearly 200 years later DNA confirmed James Julian as his biological father. It was 1845, at the death of James Julian, when the enslaved persons of the Julian Plantation in Virginia, were sold to cousin Captain John Wilcox Russell in Kentucky, and 7-year-old Willie Wright, his chattel.

Throughout his life, William Wright often repeated the praises of his enslaver John Wilcox Russell as a fair master. There appears to be an uneasy peace.

When the Civil War became an inevitability, the border states found themselves in the thick of it. The union army, being able to conscript for union military service, including a $300 bounty payable to the slaveholder, enslaved human beings were mustered into colored battle units, commanded by white officers.

Conscripting ones enslaved peoples into the Union Army should indicate some level of support of Union on the part of John Russell. However, Captain John Russell, steamship captain, ran the rivers delivering supplies and rebels to the Southern Cause. The subterfuge of playing both ends against the middle was treasonable.

The inconsistencies of actions and orders from the Civil War period viewed through the prism of today compounds the interpretations necessary to deliver a valid historical assessment.

Our ancestors were people of their times, at a time when boundaries were different.

However, acceptance does not equate to rightness or correctness. History can be reviewed and analyzed and learned from, but it cannot be changed.

From virtuous to nefarious and every cog on the gears in between, defines what was, and is, our America. The assessment can also give us a glimpse of what can be.

In the end, it is not each other, but God herself that delivers eternal judgment for each of us. The journeys of our ancestors are set in stone. As with all things human, we really only have control of how we act and react.

Next Week: Willie Wright's Civil War 1861-1867