Sayles: First you're here and then you're not

First you're here and then you're not.

"What the Hell Do You Mean By That?" I can nearly hear your Tabernacle chorus in beautiful harmony.

You deserve my answer and it is forthcoming, but with a caveat; What I believe for myself is not being sold to you. This is not the Jim and Tammy Faye Baker hour.

Making decisions has generally come easy for me. Military years, Fed years, Higher education years, and even retirement years.

Decisions for a lifetime, using a decision-tree, a debit-credit or positive-negative or yes no/ledger or just a chunk of thought, yet reaching a square on the chessboard that is worthy of holding and protecting.

The process is more important than the outcome.

To use another chess analogy, the endgame and also all decisions of a lifetime funneled down to a simple Yes/No, Do it/Don't Do it, Believe it/Don't Believe it; and so on and so on and so on.

Religion is a verboten topic to me for any column writing. It is a circular debate in which no one wins anything except hard feelings and thoughts of revenge.