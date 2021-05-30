 Skip to main content
Sayles: First you're here and then you're not
1 comment
GUEST COLUMN

Sayles: First you're here and then you're not

I have been writing this column in my head for a long time. From the time that I started knowing and accepting that I had become old.

None of this "Age is Just a Number" malarkey.

Accepting the true physical and mental chronology makes imposed limitations, on oneself and on us by others palatable and civil.

I realized and acquiesced to the facts that I would never live long enough to see my grandson and granddaughter graduate from high school, let alone from college; nor be there to celebrate their walking down the aisle with their life partners.

Nor living to spoil and hug great-grandkids.

First you're here and then you're not.

It goes without saying that I will never live to see my sons reach my age and see them achieving some semblance of stable and enjoyable retirement. It would have been great to be able to pay back a few of the Old Man jokes and comments that I have and continued to endure (Enjoy).

In my family today, we congregated and celebrated yet a couple more of those consequential milestone birthdays that seem to appear out of nowhere.

Next weekend we all pause to remember and celebrate those of ours whom have retired from the mortal roster and are in the realm that follows.

First you're here and then you're not.

"What the Hell Do You Mean By That?" I can nearly hear your Tabernacle chorus in beautiful harmony.

You deserve my answer and it is forthcoming, but with a caveat; What I believe for myself is not being sold to you. This is not the Jim and Tammy Faye Baker hour.

Making decisions has generally come easy for me. Military years, Fed years, Higher education years, and even retirement years.

Decisions for a lifetime, using a decision-tree, a debit-credit or positive-negative or yes no/ledger or just a chunk of thought, yet reaching a square on the chessboard that is worthy of holding and protecting.

The process is more important than the outcome.

To use another chess analogy, the endgame and also all decisions of a lifetime funneled down to a simple Yes/No, Do it/Don't Do it, Believe it/Don't Believe it; and so on and so on and so on.

Religion is a verboten topic to me for any column writing. It is a circular debate in which no one wins anything except hard feelings and thoughts of revenge.

However, community is an important concept to humans and beyond. But to really look at the decision tree of the mortal human adventure, the definition of to whom we are drawn, with whom we surround ourselves, and whose presence comforts, is our ideologic sodality or simply the community that gives us peace regarding what comes next.

Specific ideology is irrelevant. We all end up at the same place.

First you're here and then you're not.

If I seem particularly moribund and melancholy, don't worry as the concept of life-time has not struck an hour in which this column will be my own obituary.

Nevertheless, failing to work the decision tree would be senseless and hurtful to people I love who would have to pick up my undone tasks.

So, my recorded and declared healthcare directive is DNR-Comfort Care Only. No extraordinary measures, no life sustaining measures, just keep me illucid and pain free while allowing anyone who may care to see me before the final breath to come on in and say goodbye for their sakes.

First you're here and then you're not.

If you think this sounds morbid, I apologize. Remember I implored you to not view this as advice or recommendation.

But if you really think about it, regardless of your beliefs and testament, at that moment of "Then You're Not" it will either be what you believe for eternity, or it will not.

No one will know.

First you're here and then you're not.

Live every day to the fullest.

Related to this story

Most Popular

