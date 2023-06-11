My grandson Bode, who is five and my granddaughter Rowan who is just about four enjoy playing the age-old game "Eye Spy with My Little Eye." If you don't know the rules, just ask a five year-old of your choosing, and you'll be playing in a heartbeat.

This totally interpersonal and personally interactional, non-electric and computer chipless exercise in learning, develops and hones skills of problem solving, observation, language, spelling, math, reading; all plethora of what was called back in the day, basic skills.

There is beauty in watching young minds grow through meaningful interaction like "Eye Spy". Although not possessing any beauty at all, I have decided to brush off my dusty basic skills, especially observation, and determine how to best put them to use in and around Mason City.

I got to thinking about a feature in the Globe-Gazette from my youth and, believe you me, decades before and after the definition of "youth" shape-shifted on me to the point that I no longer know when that even was, I knew what Globe-Gazette page I would turn to first. It wasn't the funny papers. Not the sports pages. Not the classifieds seeking the next lemon of a motor vehicle that would siphon off my $1.05 per hour wages from working at Murph LaRose's Shell station.

I'd get around to those in that order, but not first.

What I refer to is an editorial page version of "Eye Spy" that ran in each edition. It was called "Eye Observing." Everyday, eight to ten short paragraphs, from no claimed source other than being on the editorial page were printed under that heading.

If your personal wine vintage is aged and mellow, you remember what I am talking about.

Many of the bites were just varied human-interest blurbs. Kind of like "Ripley's Believe it or Not." Entertaining. Engaging. Sometimes amusing. Maybe thought provoking.

But shuffled in amongst were some pointed editorial style and clearly empirical inquiries relating to local issues, important to citizens and neighbors, yet unaddressed or unanswered, or out and out avoided, by local government, local businesses, local king-makers or local movers and shakers.

Back then, the Globe Gazette challenged subscribers with the 20th Century traditional version of the editorial page. Through and from this forum, Mason Cityans engaged Mason Cityans, multiple times per week regarding what had been editorialized via Eye Observing commentary.

The pace was slow, but it was healthy. Important questions were asked and North Iowans talked it over and weighed in.

In case you blinked, how subscribers are now engaged in 2023 encompasses; Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and fully searchable online access with a local, multi-generational focus.

The same, but different and at the speed of light.

I think I'm going to take a swing at a couple of old school Eye Observing columns in search of my youth. The whole thing could crash like a flimsy kite in a gale, but oh so fun to watch it happen to me and not you, huh? So here Eye go.

Eye see that the historically significant and beautiful chain link fencing erected on the Southbridge Mall parking lot just west of the Skywalk to Nowhere, is collecting weeds, trash and sand dunes. Just like the Sahara, no activity in sight and certainly not an oasis.

Eye noticed that at the City Council meeting on Tuesday past, City Administrator Aaron Burnett received a unanimous vote from City Council for a pay raise above cost of living increases to $220,000, plus another week of vacation. He came to us from Keokuk just 5 years ago where he was paid $75,000 and accrued half of the vacation time. To get hired, Aaron promised Mason City citizens a prompt and on-budget completion of the River City Renaissance project, that has neither been completed, prompt or on budget.

Eye guess we all wish we would have been hired for Burnett's gig.

Eye wonder how many fistfights between neighbors have occurred from reporting each other's city code violations via the SeeClickFix App sponsored by, subscribed to, supported by and paid for by your Mason City Government? The city website for Mason City trumpets the virtues of using SeeClickFix to report your neighbors' civic sins and claims over 6,000 complaints and concerns have been satisfactorily corrected and closed. As reported in other cities using this technology, unsatisfied concerned citizens are just giving up … or moving.

Eye am told that city departments are about as enthusiastic of chasing their tails servicing SeeClickFix complaints as they are about root canals. Eye can't blame them.

Eye think that recent area high school grads have their hands full for the future, cleaning up old folks' messes. We wish them every success and necessary luck.

Eye hope you enjoyed this style trip down memory lane.

If not, Eye blame myself.