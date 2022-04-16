Sayles: Defining Indefeasible

American humorist Will Rogers once wrote, “The minute you read something that you can’t understand, you can almost be sure that it was drawn up by a lawyer.”

Such are so many of the words recently written, recorded and legalized, by the shell game and bunko this City Hall calls "River City Renaissance".

All Mason Cityans deserve an Iowa-style English translation. I'll see what I can do.

First off, if you are a true believer in the bodiless and soulless holograms sold to you by this local government, and already drank the Kool-Aid©, then you are not going to like this at all.

Bear with me because there may be an antidote for you somewhere within.

There are a couple things that I do know about the combat tactics used by the City Council, mayor and administrator, to keep citizens out of the development, project, funding and legal processes decisions made by Mason City on your behalf.

This comes straight from the horse's … mouth; one of their own whom on infrequent occasions likes to sit down with an infidel such as myself, just to vent his conscience and to take advantage of my picking up the tab.

If you follow along, you will begin to see a pattern develop.

That pattern and strategy is to exclude you from development decisions, while you are handcuffed and shackled to pay all the bills for increasingly reckless, insufferably arrogant, and opaque actions, made in the name of those representing you, while being dressed in the clown suit of City Governance.

It was just 72 words. Agenda item 22-"City Administrator-Recommending approval of a resolution …

That resolution, supported by 26 pages of legal mumbo jumbo, buried at page 283 of a novella sized City Council Meeting Packet of 334 total pages, sold out the citizens of Mason City once again.

This time the benefactor of our egocentric City Government, City Administrator and staff again is David-Elias Rachie.

You remember Rachie, right? He is our non-developer of non-Gatehouse Dallas, TX, non-Middletown, Ohio, non-Hollywoodland, non-Racine Wisconsin, non-Decorah Riverfront and even non-Forest Lake, MN, his own home town.

Each of these communities paid Rachie, enamored by his savior-based promises, varying sizeable amounts for alleged "pre-development costs" only to never see a shovel of dirt turned or ground breaking of any type for the projects pitched to them. This is how this man makes his "living".

Yet on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, City Administrator Aaron Burnett, via item 22 on the agenda, recommended that the City Council approve a Resolution that handed David-Elias Rachie near countless dollars from your pockets and property rights to Southbridge Mall, including Mason City Arena.

And true to form, there were no citizen comments or questions, by design of the Council, Mayor and Administrator, nor "NO" votes from the city council. A unanimous sell-out once again, in conjunction with a truncated and forced short council meeting that is now the rule rather than the exception.

The retort by the City will be that agreements were signed that hold Rachie must transfer back to the City for $1, Mason City Arena by December 31, 2022, unless an extension of said time is agreed to.

That extension provision can only set the table for some alleged beneficial reason, and a subsequent "Resolution" from City Hall to the tune that Rachie gets to keep the Ice Arena and its true value of around $17M dollars. (of your money)

And the citizens will still be on the hook for tens of millions of General Obligation Bonds voted in by less than 5% of the electorate in November 2019.

I don't care what the "company line" circumstances are, the entirety of the Southbridge Mall property, to include our wonderful new $2 million dollar Music Pavilion, are owned by David-Elias Rachie and is recorded as such in the Office of the County Recorder.

If I am totally full of it and Rachie delivers for Mason City, it will be his first success in his life and at age 55.

I have been called a naysayer and never-Mason City voice by the mayor and the entire tribe of the inner circle. Nothing could be further from the truth. I love this city and want it to lift up and thrive again.

However, The End Does NOT Justify the Means.

Oh, and as to the title of this column, the word "Indefeasible", it is a legalese word meaning absolutely, positively guaranteeing that the title to property in a given real estate transaction is clear, pure, and perfect.

Guess who is holding that bag.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.