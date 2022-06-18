Sayles: Dear Joe: A Letter from the Heartland

Well Mr. President or Joe as you insist we call you, this is a first for me. Moreover, since it is a first, you can surmise that I have reached my frustration level limits on a vast sundry list of issues of this so-called modern world.

So Joe, you see it's like this: One hundred percent of us out here in the Heartland have had enough of this crap.

However, with that unanimity, there is a catch. The divisiveness between us happens because there is a great disagreement out here regarding what the word "crap" really means.

I can hear the cogs of the brains of all of your advisors and even your cogs, kicking in at the mere mention of a plurality somehow existing anywhere and the immediate leap as to how to capitalize on that momentary majority.

That's a political response.

I don't blame you for defaulting to that, because it is all you have ever known. 50+ years, essentially your entire adult life, the sunrise brings the days first thoughts, which are political, the waking hours and the days actions are political, and when the sun sets, well, that is political too. I suspect that after a half-century, the sugarplums that dance in your head during slumber are polling numbers and legacies, and the sheep you count are votes of the Electoral College.

Hell, I don't say this to disparage you. This is Iowa and we have Chuck Grassley.

How did I get wrought up enough to write you this letter?

After a lifetime of being a registered Independent, trying to keep clear of the political party fracas, and spending my votes on issues that I deemed important for America, or my state, or my county, or my city.

Votes cast over and above institutional politics, it has gradually become apparent to me, that we in this "United" States are standing at the crossroads predicted by George Washington in 1796, and have been at least the entire 21st Century.

In his farewell address to this Nation, Washington warned that "the forces of geographical sectionalism, political factionalism, and interference by foreign powers in the nation's domestic affairs threatened the stability of the Republic."

George (since Joe, you and I are on a first name basis) was referring, in 1796, to North vs. South, to Federalists vs. Anti-Federalists, and threats from Great Britain.

His words ring abundantly true only needing a couple of word substitutions to be equally prescient in 2022; East/West Coast vs. The Heartland; Republicans vs. Democrats; and threats from Russia and China and any number of other players, whom on any given day are so fed up with US Global Policies, that anyone of which is capable of pushing a button on America just out of fits of exasperation, vexation and bitterness.

Washington also provided his thoughts for future Chief Executives to speak less, listen more, and approach each day in office as an opportunity to represent and serve the best interests for every citizen.

Joe, that sounds like a pretty good foundational absolute to us flyover folks who increasingly are feeling squeezed and stuck in the middle between raving lunatics and partisan and electoral nightmares.

Just a couple more points and I'll let you go.

First, you really should listen to George on the speak less, listen more thing.

I watched and heard you during your Q&A with the Associated Press and you didn't do yourself any favors. Really, read the transcript.

But Joe, far, far worse, I think is to keep speaking and speaking and speaking, well after you have already freaked us Heartlanders the hell out.

You are not the first and will not be the last. In fact there were many, many times when your predecessor #45, freaked me, here in the Heartland, the hell out too; and he kept talking, and talking and talking some more.

Since this is Father's Day, I've been thinking a lot about friendly discussions engaged in over the decades, relating to great advice from dads. The best advice is simple, yet tried and true.

The greatest of all time? I think it is, "Don't pee on an electric fence."

Joe, during your interaction with those AP reporters, not only did you pee on an electric fence, you kept doing it over and over and over again.

And that, there, freaks me the hell out too.

Happy Fathers Day.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.