Sayles: City administrator works for you
For clarity, Aaron Burnett works for you, period. You pay for his keep and his position is not political. The Mayor and City Council may hire him and oversee his output, but Mayors and Councils come and go. You, on the other hand are Chairman of the Board.
So imagine my surprise when I hear reported that Mason City neophyte Burnett hired the new fire chief. On a federal level, that would be like Sonny Perdue hiring a new Secretary of Defense. There are many duties that should not be delegated by the Mayor and Council. Hiring a department head is one.
Neither is it best use of salary dollars for Mr. Burnett and Mr. Steenhuyse to spend 80 hours per week collectively on pumping up River City Renaissance. This project has been given to Burnett as his prime directive. Wake up Mr. Burnett, you have been had.
Regardless, both employees are quoted as toiling endlessly on RCR. Who ordered that? If that is true Steenhuyse has spent the vast majority of his public paid salary for the past six years burying time into this debacle of magnitude and gladly depositing the checks every two weeks.
Let's discuss Mr. Burnett's job description. I trust that Mr. Burnett's formal and signed job description is much different from Mr.Trout's, yet if you close your eyes, you hear the same song playing.
Many people use the terms city administrator and city manager interchangeably. That is not the case. An administrator is an accountant/financial analyst who primarily acts as comptroller of the budget and city clerk. This encompasses running the day-to-day city financial operations.
Since it is the responsibility of the Council to oversee the output of the city administrator, it is important to have clear levels of authority and scope of accountability and to inform the citizens of same.
Then and only then do elected officials and the citizens know who is responsible for what. A dissatisfied electorate through the action of its City Council can dismiss the administrator.
This is a good time to discuss checks and balances. Internal controls for a city are as important as are those for a business.
I have just reacquainted myself with the disastrous outcomes resulting from the complete breakdown of the internal controls within the city of Dixon, Illinois (population 17,000), resulting in embezzlement of $54 million over 20-plus years.
It is never an insult or accusation, nor is it a lack of confidence in the integrity of the layers of checks and balances within the system to review, clean-up and fine-tune the processes of financial management within a city.
This is especially true when there is a changing of the guard. The new administrator must demand that he/she be given a perfectly clean slate. If that does not happen, should something surface later, the problem rests with that new employee and the consequences come along accordingly.
I am not familiar with all the active internal controls implemented by Mason City government, but I'll throw out there a few necessary controls every system must have.
• Checks written or online payments over a designated low threshold require dual approval.
• All bank accounts must be periodically verified and any bank-to-bank transfer requires dual approval.
• All duties must be evaluated to establish those that warrant separation are in fact split between different employees.
• The annual audit must be hired to out of town accounting firms and must be rotated to different firms every year.
• The mere appearance of a conflict of interest demands immediate employee recusal.
There are many more examples and all needed must be adopted to guarantee fidelity of the flow of monies of the citizens. Exercising internal controls is never a waste of time.
Mr. Burnett works for you, and it's his job to protect your money from misappropriation and costly errors. Oh, and to derail crooks wanting to do business with Mason City.
J.W. Sayles is a retired university professor and U.S. Treasury agent and also a veteran of the Vietnam War. He lives in Mason City.
