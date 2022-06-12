Sayles: Carnage

It is June the 6th and there is arguably not a more apt day on the calendar for us all to contemplate the word "Carnage".

The D-Day invasion of World War II in 1944 has been consistently held as the measure of carnage for the past seventy-eight years.

Yet, I think we may underestimate humanity's ingeniousness for exploiting ever modernized ways to kill each other off. In catching up on the weekend's headlines, the word "carnage" was used so many times that in this one day, the hideous connotation and intent of meaning was so diluted that it could have been substituted by the word "marshmallows" and not had any less affect.

As the past week's accounts of humankinds' slaughter of each other from around the globe dropped into my inbox to read, trends began to come clear.

Not for the first time, mind you; just another in the long series of how we are informed of deadly and violent outcomes.

The question being asked and answered by media outlets was "how" the people in question were killed. Not in a philosophical manner, but in a direct, matter of fact way; what weapon was used?

As though the methodology chosen by the killers, be it clubs, knives, rocks, poisons, explosives, cruise-missiles or guns was the most important factor in curtailing and ending future mass killings.

The inconvenient truth is that we must always ask, "WHY? and not "HOW?" And not just rhetorically, either. Even though to date, we have yet to find those answers.

Frequently, archeologists find prehistoric sites of mass killings.

The 10,000 year-old remains of twelve people of varying gender and age, bludgeoned to death and with indications of long-term bondage were recently found in a common grave in Kenya.

In Croatia, the 6,200 year-old remains of 41 men, women and children were discovered in a mass grave, were clearly violently murdered and buried. 21st Century DNA analysis confirmed that the victims were not familial.

In Sandby Borg, Sweden, a 1500 year-old massacre was uncovered by archeologists when the remains of several dozen members of a coastal village were discovered mutilated in a mass grave. To this day, local legend speaks of this ground as cursed.

If these examples are not sobering enough, consider that there exists an academic field of study that accumulates archeological and ethnographic data to quantify how murderous a given culture was at a given period of time.

Human to human violence accounts for:

• 60% of deaths around the period of 1200-1300 AD in the Crow Creek society of Native Americans in what is now South Dakota.

• 50% of deaths during the period of 12,000-10,000 BC in the ancient northeast Africa region of Nubia.

• 30% of deaths during the period of 1500 BC-1700 AD, 3200 years total, in the area now consisting of British Columbia.

Across the globe and throughout all timelines, from the regions of the cradle of humanity to the known ends of the earth, human beings have never been at a loss for means and mode to kill each other off, individually or in great masses.

So, I ask you, does it really matter what weapon of choice is used by a killer?

In the Book of Genesis, Cain used the jawbone of an ass to slay his brother Abel; at least that is the biblical story from the 8th century translation. If you follow this same passage in the Torah, or Quran, or different versions of the Bible, the weapon used by Cain to murder his brother Abel, was a rock, a piece of wood, his bare hands, or a combination, or use of, all of the above.

Cain murdered his brother Abel. The weapon of his choice is irrelevant.

I've always wondered why the anti-gun faction of our electorate doesn't just quietly go about their business signing up a couple of million of their partisans as card carrying members of the NRA, and then march into the next annual meeting and take power?

Mass killings anywhere are really not about "How", but have always been about "Why?" And so far, we don't have those answers.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.