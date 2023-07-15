"It's déjà vu all over again." This is how Mahatma Yogi Berra's 1961 pleonasm described back to back to back, Mickey Mantel homeruns in one game. Yogi made his point and we still use the phrase today.

It's a very useful metaphor for the aging population of the United States who, through the gift of longevity, are subjected to the repetitious, redundant and circular fumble-bumbles of not only government screw-ups, but the duplicative repeats of human-created disasters via lessons not learned.

Driving through and around North Iowa this summer, and Mason City in particular, the majestic, cooling and cleansing tree canopies that we are prone to take for granted, are punctuated by dead and dying ash trees decimated by the emerald ash borer (EAB).

The kill rate for emerald ash borer exceeds 99%. Countless alphabet-soup agencies of state and federal government have created computer models, reminiscent of the spread of COVID, now predicting complete infestation of the susceptible ash tree population in less than five years.

EAB is yet another wonderful invasive species imported to us from our friends in China. I don't know about you, but I'd just as soon have them keep this crap for themselves, thank you.

If you have been around long enough the arboreal landscape is eerily reminiscent of the 1960's when Dutch elm disease wiped out 90 percent of the urban and rural American elms originally chosen by pioneers, for all of their practical and ascetic splendor.

As a kid on the farm, there was one 60-foot American elm planted by the original homesteader in the late 1890s, on the South-Southeast side of that non-insulated cracker box known as a farm house, that produced the shade that kept me alive during many Iowa summers. When Dutch elm disease took that tree in the 1960s … well for those of you with the experience, I'm lucky to have survived any summer after that.

Pioneers were of a stock that understood their tree choices would out live them five-fold. Yet they had no crystal ball that could tell them that their choice of American elm in numbers that would exceed by four-times, the scientific forest management best practices that were already known in 1850, would result in the devastation of the landscape and the near extinction of the species 100 years later.

In most cities and towns across the conterminous United States, it took 20 years or more to take down all of the dead elms within their incorporated areas. Budgets and lack of manpower, equipment, and a dearth of will often seen on the part of elected officials directing the efforts of city employees, stretched the span of these tasks across multiple decades.

In the intervening years, state after state across the nation saw an acceleration of tree planting some for elm replacement, but many more in places of population growth and expansion. New neighborhoods and the sprawl of suburbia; Earth Day, Arbor Day and any number of other initiatives exploded with reforestation and new forestation efforts.

Me, you and our neighbors could not replace the majesty of American elms lost to the fatal Dutch elm disease fungi, spread by the invasive elm bark beetle that also came from our friends in China in about 1921. However, we did know what we were looking for in a tree. We learned from our ancestors, and our friends, and our neighbors.

We decided we loved ash trees and planted all 16 related species from coast to coast. Our friends and neighbors in Canada, who had also lost their entire population of American elms to DED, liked the ash tree species as well. Along with their beloved maple tree, a leaf of which is the centerpiece of their national flag, Canadians just could not get enough of ash trees.

Plantings of ash trees exceeded limits prescribed by forestry experts by six-fold. The lessons of the past were again ignored.

As of today, there are over eight billion ash trees spread throughout North America. Once infested by emerald ash borer, the tree will be dead within two years. There is no saving it.

The functional extinction and extirpation of all 16 species of the ash tree family is scientifically probable by 2030.

The greatest economic impacts of EAB have been, and will be, felt in cities. Recent estimates put the cost of ash tree removal and replacement in US cities at $32.5 billion through 2040.

In Mason City, on city-owned property, such as parks and boulevards and parkways, there are nearly 3,000 ash trees, 23% of the city owned trees standing, for which we will bear the cost. Times three, or 9,000, on your property and mine, of all sizes that will require removal and replacement. The range of cost for a tree removal varies by a degree of difficulty, but you can count on cash out of pocket of between $2,000 and $5,000.

Once we eat this elephant one bite at a time, coming right behind is our next gift from China, the Asian long-horned beetle, which is moving west and south and is as far as Ohio. ALB is just as efficient at killing maple trees as EAB is at killing off ash. Canadians are freaking out.

It'll be déjà vu all over again … again.