Sayles: BS and Spam, tired of it all I am

So, Now It's Dr. Seuss?

Sometimes in life we get to say to ourselves, "It doesn't get any better than this!" Such are the times, at the end of the day, when my sons would climb on my lap and I would read to them from their favorite books.

Today, I get to repeat those Feng Shui creative moments with my grandkids. The universe seems in balance and a calm transcends the worldly chaos lurking just outside of the front door.

Ah, It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This!

Except for when the microcosm of preachers of Political Correctness via the actions of Historic Negationism chokes off the macrocosm of the best of times that life has to offer us, sharing the written words of an author.

A vast number of the books I got to read to my sons, and now read to my grandson and granddaughter are the works of Dr. Seuss, from the wonderful mind of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

In our world of PC lunacy and negationism, Dr. Seuss has been called out as a racist from the sources that are the obvious and common deliverers of ridiculous re-writes of history.