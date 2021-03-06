 Skip to main content
Sayles: BS and Spam, tired of it all I am
GUEST COLUMN

Sayles: BS and Spam, tired of it all I am

So, Now It's Dr. Seuss?

Sometimes in life we get to say to ourselves, "It doesn't get any better than this!" Such are the times, at the end of the day, when my sons would climb on my lap and I would read to them from their favorite books.

Today, I get to repeat those Feng Shui creative moments with my grandkids. The universe seems in balance and a calm transcends the worldly chaos lurking just outside of the front door.

J.W. Sayles

JW Sayles

Ah, It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This!

Except for when the microcosm of preachers of Political Correctness via the actions of Historic Negationism chokes off the macrocosm of the best of times that life has to offer us, sharing the written words of an author.

A vast number of the books I got to read to my sons, and now read to my grandson and granddaughter are the works of Dr. Seuss, from the wonderful mind of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

In our world of PC lunacy and negationism, Dr. Seuss has been called out as a racist from the sources that are the obvious and common deliverers of ridiculous re-writes of history.

Just think back two years ago to the emergence of Historical Negationism unleashed by the widely discredited "1619 Project." The same players are on the field to begin dismantling the positive impact on millions of kids which come from the books of Dr. Seuss.

We find ourselves reading questionable press releases from Dr. Seuss LLC, the holding company that owns all rights to the works of Theodor Seuss Geisel since his death in 1991.

Yes indeed; step right up, Dr. Seuss has been declared a racist by his own board of trustees and you read it here first.

Millions of students and teachers are, right now, taking part in "Read Across America," a national literacy program celebrated annually around the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

For over 20 years, teachers and students have donned costumes of the beloved characters created for the books of the Dr. Seuss portfolio, and spend a week reading and laughing and learning.

Now, Dr. Seuss has been unceremoniously eliminated from "Read Across America." Why? Because he is human.

Dr. Seuss LLC, has recently declared six of Dr. Seuss' lesser know children's book titles to be eliminated from print because of alleged insensitivity and negative racial and sociological stereotypes.

Ironically, those six works are the only ones whose maintenance costs exceeds their revenues. Feels like a non-profit board's attempt at a win-win.

Why not make some Political Correctness hay by labeling these 6 books as racist because we were going to pull them for lack of performance anyway?

There is way more than enough stupid to go around for the people and organizations that have denounced not only the works, but the man himself.

But the stupid I would like to lay out on the table is the undercurrent and powerful effort of the NEA. You read it right, not the NRA (National Rifle Association), but the NEA (National Education Association).

The NEA has 3 million members with affiliates in 14,000 communities.

Much like the NRA, the NEA has created countless PAC (Political Action Committees) and Super PACs whose millions in funds are used to bend and sway politicians to positions palatable to the NEA Directors.

I guess now, the NEA also uses such funds to burn books and to negate who and what we are through amoral equivalencies.

I hope you find yourselves as disgusted as I am once again.

BS and Spam

Do you like BS and Spam?

I do not like them, Uncle Sam.

I do not like BS and Spam.

Would you like them here or there?

I would not like them here or there;

I would not like them anywhere.

I do not like BS and Spam.

I do not like them Uncle Sam.

Apologies to Dr. Seuss and thanks.

Best of J.W. Sayles

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.

NEXT WEEK

Coming next week: The deal with the Devil.

