Sayles: Betting on Pelosi's follies

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan on a US Government owned Boeing 737-700, call-sign SPAR 19, was the most tracked flight in history.

Most of the population my age and older do not realize or can even fathom that any aircraft in the world, at any moment, whether on the ground or in the air, can be tracked on a radar screen seen on a Smartphone through GPS in real time.

There are literally dozens of APPS for tracking flights and ships and trains and even our cars,(so-called "applications" for us dust bunny brained elderly folk), and all told, nearly 20 million people, apparently with too much time on their hands, watched the progress of the Speaker's flight.

What I found to be interesting and also quite morbid and gruesome and abhorrent, was that a good chunk of the 20 million followers tracking that flight, were also tracking the Las Vegas betting odds with regard to whether China was going to allow that plane to actually land, or would they blow it and her and any prospect of the continuation of life on Earth, out of the sky.

In fact the betting odds spiked wildly after a Chinese Communist Party official with ties to China's Peoples' Liberation Army, tweeted (apologies to my parents who think I have lost it and am talking now about birds) that if Pelosi's plane had a military escort, it would be a fair-game military target.

Politics and ideology aside, let's throw the Left-Side "Company Line" and any Right-Side targeted responses currently proliferating the "Talking-Head" performance and rendition of the Pelosi Show into the ditch and take a look, a very close look, at a world where we, by our own choices, do business with enemies of democracy and freedom every single day.

Since I started this whole thing by talking about tracking the Speaker's flight to Taiwan, let's talk some about the aircraft itself.

Boeing Aircraft Corporation relies, no, absolutely survives on selling aircraft to China. Twenty-five percent of annual Boeing sales revenues come from China, not to mention upgrades and repair parts necessary to keep the existing China Boeing fleet in the air.

Those revenues have not existed since 2019. Why?

As Nancy Pelosi was landing in that US Government owned Boeing 737-700 jetliner in Taiwan, simultaneously, Boeing stock was registering a 4-percent drop, and issuing a press release stating, "… 737 MAX deliveries to China remain blocked by COVID-19 and a geopolitical overhang of simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies."

So, I guess that even aviation behemoth Boeing does not seem to be able to come up with a public reason for financial difficulties other than the worn-out excuses of COVID and trade tensions with China.

Correspondent and analogous financial challenges as seen throughout the US and global economies are fueled, quickened and catalyzed not by COVID or intra ideologic combat that weaponizes trade.

It is, however created and nurtured by the obtuse and witless absence of consistent leadership, not only in the United States, but throughout the governments of the globe.

There are 2 billion spectators, the combined everyday peoples of the United States and those of China hanging on the outcome of a duel between our government and theirs.

There are another 6 Billion souls checking with the Las Vegas bookmakers to see which way to bet.

As I sit here and think of my grandkids, and yours, I am haunted by my first thoughts and visions when I read of the accounts of saber-rattling and outright threats being served and volleyed between the US and China, lobbed up by the Speaker's Taiwan Visit;

First; Joe Biden in the Oval Office asking, "Who told her she could go!?!"

Second, Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, on the phone with his bookie, "NO! I said I want $100 Million, with the odds, on Xi Jinping ordering her shot down, AND with one of Putin's MIGS"

God Help Us All …..