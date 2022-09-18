Sayles: Bad legislators are elected by good citizens who don't vote

The ancient and dusty crystal balls are gleaming and polished and are placed in the center of the table already delivering predictions and taunting with prognostications of future events proclaimed to have already been decided.

The time machines are tuned, calibrated and at the ready in the backroom beckoning to blink us back to histories conveniently altered so as to align with present day objectives and outcomes.

If you are weary already from the retail politics of campaign media ads, unsolicited emails and texts and candidate yard signs as thick as spring dandelions, don't be.

It is your weariness, lassitude, prostration and burnout that are being counted on to keep "you" home and away from the polls, while "they" transport, taxi, bus and wheelbarrow their voters to the ballot boxes across the nation. "You" and "They" are interchangeable terms and simply pronouns for both Republican and Democrat party machinery.

If you have bouquets of candidate yard signs adorning your yard, whatever the flavor, you have decided to spend, or have already spent your vote, most likely on a straight party ticket.

If you see yourself in this description, you are in good company as you are part of a block of voters that represent the 35% of the registered electorate whom in any given election cycle will spend their votes on honest and open straight-up all Blue or all Red parti pris ballot casts.

Straight party ticket voters also have the highest percentage of turnout of any voting block demographic throughout the last half of the 20th Century and through 2016 in the United States.

A majority of straight party voters in both midterm and presidential election years will cast a ballot. But even if 100 percent of those straight ticket voters were to get out and vote, they still are in the minority.

Yet, the fatal symptoms and necrosis of American Democracy have to be:

• Only 64 percent, less than 2 out of 3, of voting age Americans are registered to vote. If someone is not registered to vote by election day, regardless of the ease your state may make for immediate voter registration, nearly all of these eligible voters choose to non-voters.

• Of American registered voters, only 55.7 percent of the eligible electorate actually voted in 2016.

Measuring voter apathy has become clichéd as this great light of participatory government tallied less than 135 million votes cast in 2020; less than the summed populations (136 million) of the 7 most populous states in this union:

• California

• Texas

• Florida

• New York

• Pennsylvania

• Illinois

• Ohio

Are we a Constitutional Republic of 50 states or a disorganized partisan lead hodgepodge of urban or rural; blue collar or white collar; young or old; degreed or diplomaed; wealthy or poor; the majority of who do not value their one perfect vote sufficiently to make the micro-effort necessary to participate in directing America's future?

Bad legislators are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.

With the midterm general election less than 60 days out, have you matched up and prioritized issues most important to you with the candidates that most closely coincide with your beliefs? Have you done your own homework to know for certain how a given candidate will vote on your issues?

The people whom we trust the least are those who most feel the need to tell us that we; who do not abide by partisan election antics, do not matter and our beliefs do not count.

In 2022, do not make and give excuses for not voting. In 2022, declare and believe all the reasons you must vote.

If you need a ride, if you have questions, or if you need any other assistance whatsoever, in Cerro Gordo County, call Tracie Siemers, Deputy Auditor at 641-421-3041, or email her at webelections@cgcounty.org.

Make this election a matter of pride. Cast your vote for what you believe in.

See you at the polls.