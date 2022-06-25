Sayles: American Stories From Mason City

There exists in this town, many Arcadian, pastoral and serene places. Some are nooks and crannies and many hiding in plain sight.

However, my favorite, and therefore my most frequent layover is Elmwood Cemetery. For the time being, those layovers are temporary.

I'll grab my book of the day and make my way to a previously untried spot in the shade and the best breeze.

Today, I was drawn, through synchronicity or not, to the family plot of Martin Quick (1816-1891).

The surname rang a faint bell that I find is more frequent and fainter these days, and a more common occurrence than I prefer, but just when I was ready to surrender, there it was; John Herbert Quick, son of Martin was the memory I was looking for.

Even though Herbert Quick's earthly remains rest elsewhere, the graves of his immediate family are here in Elmwood in 1st addition-Block B-lot 34, the Quick Family plot.

Moreover, I had remembered why Herbert Quick was an important name, not just for Mason City, but throughout the country.

John Herbert Quick was born in 1861 in Grundy County Iowa.

While attending country school, Herbert Quick was selected to attend Iowa State Country Teacher Academy and received a certificate to teach through fourth grade at age 16 and was a country school teacher there-forward.

In 1878 Martin Quick sold his farm in Grundy County, packed up and moved the family on the promise of "The Best Land on Earth" to Cerro Gordo County purchasing a farm 3 miles northwest of what is now Mason City for $20/acre.

In Mason City Herbert picked up where he left off, teaching in a country school, on a valid Iowa Certificate, attained by him with little formal education and no college whatsoever.

John Herbert Quick spent the years 1878 until 1892, from age 16 to age 30, in and around Mason City. His list of friends is a veritable "Who's Who" of Cerro Gordo County of that period.

In 1882, school board president, James Rule, hired him to become the principal of the four-classroom Garfield School, while he simultaneously began studying law in the office of prominent Mason City lawyer, John Cliggett. He passed the Bar in 1889 and in 1890 he married Ella Corey whom he met in Mason City while she was visiting her cousin, Mrs. John D. Glass.

In 1892 Quick decided to set up a law practice in Sioux City and thrived there for a number of years. In 1898, he became the 27th Mayor of Sioux City and served one term.

In 1909 he left public life and began a seven year stint as editor of Farm and Fireside magazine, moving to Springfield, Ohio

In 1916, the life-long famers advocate, Quick was appointed to the Federal Farm Loan Bureau in Washington DC.

When he left the FFLB in 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally thanked him for his service and for the way he had helped organize the FFLB.

The following year Quick became a Colonel in the Red Cross and supervised the closing down of their operations in Siberia.

But John Herbert Quick still had an unfulfilled ambition from his youthful days in Mason City.

So at the age of 50 in 1911, Herbert authored the prophetic and sibylline book, "On Board the Good Ship Earth"-A Survey of World Problems.

Quick's writings have accurately anticipated and called out such modern problems as soil depletion and erosion, overpopulation, pollution and the affects of climate change.

Upon returning from his Red Cross assignment in Siberia, Herbert Quick finally had the time and freedom to work on a long-planned trilogy covering the history of a fictional Iowa county, "Monterey", based on Cerro Gordo County in the period from the 1850s to 1900.

The first two volumes, Vandemark's Folly (1922) and The Hawkeye (1923), are, in the words of Clarence Leroy Andrews, conservationist and author, "The two best novels ever written about the Iowa farm and town scene in the 19th century."

Readers and critics have preferred his final literary effort, "One Man's Life" released shortly after his death in 1925, because of its further descriptions of 19th century rural and small-town Iowa and its account of Quick's education (or self-education) and the origins of his ideas and ideals.

Hope to see you wandering Elmwood with a Herbert Quick book in your hand.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.