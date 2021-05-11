Sayles: Accountability losing against personal 'rights'

But into the 21st century rights rhetoric has morphed and devolved into an offensive weapon launched against the legitimate interests of other citizens— to avoid accountability, in education to avoid responsibilities to students in a COVID world, by digital media and click-baiters to spread hate speech.

The fabric of a free society is torn by these self-interested rights. Upholding values like fairness, reciprocity, and mutual respect is difficult when individual rights preempt the rights of everyone else.

The solution is simple: Hold people accountable again. Take “tightly wound” dangerous people off the job.

Healthy teachers who claim their potential COVID exposure entitles them not to teach should find other jobs: Why should they be more privileged than nurses and grocery clerks and first responders?

But there’s a hitch, there always is, you know:

Holding people accountable is claimed to violate their rights. We seek more justice, fairness, and freedom, but we deny ourselves the tool of accountability needed to accomplish these precepts of freedom.

It’s past time to reset the balance between public accountability and concerns about individual fairness.