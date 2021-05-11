Sayles: Accountability losing against personal 'rights'

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics lists a total of 893 active professions, occupations, trades and vocations in the United States as of 2019. From accountants to zoologists, 169.4 million Americans actively engaged in the workforce.
Those of us whom have participated in that workforce have surely observed within that total, there are good workers, bad workers, efficient workers, inefficient workers, self-centered workers and team players. Union workers and non-Union workers, management and worker bees.
Saints, sinners, easy going to wound way too tight, trustworthy to untrustworthy, impeccably honest, to criminals and felons.
In 1969, management analyst Laurence Peter developed an evaluation concept, the tenets of which are, "People in a hierarchy tend to rise to their 'level of incompetence'." Incompetence is a very generic word and loosely used term.
An incompetent physician, or lawyer, or law enforcement officer or NASCAR driver can easily be accountable for deaths. An incompetent grocery bagger may break a few eggs.
Employees are promoted based on their success in previous jobs until they reach a level at which they are no longer competent, as skills in one job do not necessarily translate to another.
In addition, by "The Peter Principle" we have all seen workers moved to a position of higher responsibility for every reason under the sun except best potential for success. Accountability becomes cloaked as responsibility is removed.
Here in America, at least the last time I checked, we are a Constitutional Republic that adheres to the concept of "Rule of Law."
Although the term "Rule of Law" is bantered around in discussions by people who really are clueless as to its foundation in America, it is the core principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated. Equally enforced. Independently adjudicated. And consistent with international human rights principles. (Definition from USCourts.gov)
But the Rule of Law is under massive assault.
Expansive rights rhetoric undermines what any democracy cannot survive without — accountability. Not selective accountability, but accountability by all people and all institutions and organizations and entities on any side of an event or issue are accountable for their actions or inactions right down to the end game and last move.
As high and mighty as that may sound, analyzing public accountability as a matter of rights is a circular argument. Whose rights matter most? Whose rights take precedence? How can this all be fair and balanced; and by who's definition of fair and balanced?
In the last half of the 20th century a rights juggernaut was launched to defend our freedoms against institutional discrimination.
But into the 21st century rights rhetoric has morphed and devolved into an offensive weapon launched against the legitimate interests of other citizens— to avoid accountability, in education to avoid responsibilities to students in a COVID world, by digital media and click-baiters to spread hate speech.
The fabric of a free society is torn by these self-interested rights. Upholding values like fairness, reciprocity, and mutual respect is difficult when individual rights preempt the rights of everyone else.
The solution is simple: Hold people accountable again. Take “tightly wound” dangerous people off the job.
Healthy teachers who claim their potential COVID exposure entitles them not to teach should find other jobs: Why should they be more privileged than nurses and grocery clerks and first responders?
But there’s a hitch, there always is, you know:
Holding people accountable is claimed to violate their rights. We seek more justice, fairness, and freedom, but we deny ourselves the tool of accountability needed to accomplish these precepts of freedom.
It’s past time to reset the balance between public accountability and concerns about individual fairness.
Accountability must be taken out of the penalty box: Restore the freedom, up and down the chain of responsibility, to make judgments about other people and their actions. We can provide safeguards against unfairness, but the Rule of Law must be the source providing accountability here forward.
Best of J.W. Sayles
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.