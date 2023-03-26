It's tough for kids today to identify and declare role models or heroes. The politics of adults have invaded the simple notions of children regarding who is worthy of their adulation.

For my generation it was sports figures, coaches, celebrities, astronauts and the like outside of ones family. However, it was a certainty that grandparents, dads and moms, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles could be on most kids' lists of personal heroes.

I don't remember my folks ever caring two bits about whom I drenched with my childhood adoration as long as it didn't cost them any money.

I don't know whether today's parents care about their kids' role models or heroes either, but I do hear a lot of anti-hero conversation floating around quite often. It seems really tough to pass muster for the position of role model today as along with the identification and study of individual contributions and accomplishments, we, paradoxically are focused more on the human foibles, failings, faults and frailties rather than the virtues which should be held aloft.

Greatness, worthy of acknowledgement, recognition and praise, in case you may have forgotten, exists and lives in the real world without the criterion of perfection.

Having said all that, I would like to put forth the life story of a truly remarkable Mason Cityan, worthy by my definition, of the label "Role Model" for any generation.

You can let me know what you think.

Dr. Stella Mason practiced medicine in Mason City continually from 1893 until her death at age 96 in 1957, treating four generations of Cerro Gordo County residents from Obstetrics and Family Practice to General Surgery. When interviewed at age 82 in 1943, as she marked 50-years of continual medical practice in Mason City, Dr. Mason recalled, "I didn't want to specialize in my practice. I felt in 1893 that I would be looked to as a physician for only women's care. I wanted all people in Cerro Gordo County to look to me as an option for their care and treatment."

And so it was. Regardless of gender; regardless of race; regardless of religion; regardless of preference; Doctor Stella M Mason, a pioneer, was a doctor to anyone and everyone.

Yet, her local medical practice was but a small part of the devotion and munificent civic service she delivered to Mason City for 64-years.

Stella Mae Mason was born in the town of Edgewood, Delaware County Iowa on May 2, 1861, the eldest of three children, to Philander Mason, a farmer who received a 160-acre land grant for his service in the Second Seminole War, and Mary McAferty Holden, daughter of Irish immigrants.

By the time she turned 16 both Stella and younger sister Winnie were teaching in a one-room schoolhouse a half-mile away from their farm. Always a voracious reader, Stella was certified a master teacher by the State of Iowa at age 17 for her extensive knowledge and delivery of all things academic.

In 1879, she applied and was accepted to attend Upper Iowa University at Fayette. Her love of science and mathematics lead Stella to graduate with highest honors in 1882, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree; in 1884 Magna Cum Laude earning a Master of Science Degree; and in 1886, a Master of Arts Degree with highest honors.

During her years in the graduate schools of UIU, she was the founder and editor of the Upper Iowa University newspaper, The Aonia.

The name Aonia didn't ring a bell for me the first time I read through accounts of Stella Mason's life story. But after several trips through, I was getting a strong sense of what drove her and what made her tick.

The name Aonia is another name for the Greek muses of ancient Athens; the inspirational goddesses of literature, science, and the arts. They were considered the source of the knowledge embodied in the poetry, lyric songs, and myths that were related orally for centuries in ancient Greek culture.

That campus newspaper, that Stella founded, was a salute, tribute and fight song to strong professional women at a time when such a tribute was unheard of, and 26 years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

From 1887 to 1892, Stella Mason attended Rush Medical College in Chicago, one of the few Midwest medical schools that would enroll women at the time. She graduated first in her class in 1892 and while spending one year interning with Dr. Amos Babcock, a Civil War veteran, in his practice in New Hampton, Iowa, she spent the rest of her life as a proud and public Mason Cityan.

The mountains that this young pioneer woman climbed and the summits she scaled by age 23, would be lauded as significant today if garnered by a half-dozen individuals cumulatively.

But you see, Dr. Stella Mason was not driven by personal achievement or personal accomplishment outside of the perfection she demanded of herself. Her life's work was not medicine, or teaching, or science, or literature, or the arts.

Her passion and her mission, while accomplishing all of the above at the highest levels of human endeavor, was her unrelenting effort and energy towards the attainment of equal rights for women, not just in the United States, but around the globe.

Her duty and endeavor to the suffrage movement was rooted and already inveterate by the time she first set foot on the campus of Upper Iowa University. She was a contemporary of another standard bearer for women's' rights from Mason City, Carrie Chapman Catt. Stella marched, protested, and was arrested, more than once, shoulder to shoulder with; Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Mary E. Church and Lucy Burns.

Dr. Mason was arguably the most important and influential suffragist from the State of Iowa.

Perhaps her most significant largesse to the quality of life and advancement of knowledge for all of North Iowa was rendered later in her life.

On her 60th birthday in 1921, and in celebration of Constitutionally guaranteed equal voting rights for women, Dr. Stella Mason treated herself to an around the world trip. She had spent years of reading and research to plan and make arrangements for the people and places that she wished to see. At an age when most professionals of that time were retiring, she embarked on her trip of a lifetime that lasted nearly one year — alone.

In an age when the best one could do to stay in touch from distant corners of the globe was to write a letter and send it via snail-mail, Stella wrote daily travelogues for her Mason City friends that were published weekly in the Globe Gazette.

In 1928 at the age of 68, Dr. Mason once again embarked, once again alone, on her second around the world tour, stopping at places she had not visited in her 1921 voyage, to include all seven continents.

Finally, in 1934, at the age of 73, Stella Mason took up her last globetrotting adventure, this time with a more focused purpose than broadening her global knowledge.

Dr. Stella Mason, always the advocate for equal rights and opportunities for women, undertook as a personal mission to rally those disenfranchised persons in countries such as Russia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Africa and Asia to demand equality and to point out bias.

The last leg of her 1934 journey took her to Germany, to witness first hand the cruelty and racism and anti-semitism and murder at the hands of the Nazi's and Adolph Hitler, and to bring that knowledge to educate the home front of those atrocities.

Although an unapologetic pacifist, she had hoped that enlightenment of the free world could find a way to stop the advance of another World War.

From 1896 when she first arrived in Mason City, and between and after her three global peregrinations, up to just a few weeks before her death at age 96 in 1957, Dr. Stella Mason, also accomplished:

• Delivered over 3000 speeches, seminars and courses, sharing her vast professional and world knowledge with anyone and everyone who asked for her time.

• 60 Year member and officer of the Women's Christian Temperance Union.

• Life Member: Iowa Equal Suffrage Association; League of Women Voters; Northern Iowa Women's Suffrage Association; National American Woman Suffrage Association; International Woman's Suffrage Alliance.

• 50 Year board member of Mason City Building and Loan.

• Original co-founder of WA-TAN-YE Women's Service Club.

• 60-year officer and board member of Cerro Gordo County Medical Society.

• 60-year member - Iowa Medical Society.

• 64-year member, officer and board member - Wesley Methodist Church in Mason City

• Read over 5000 books, creating an essential literature list for Mason City public schools.

• 60 Years of service - Cerro Gordo County Health Department

There is so much more and I am way past out of space. There are no 10 columns I could write that would adequately render a complete profile for this professional, human rights and civic pioneer who called not only Mason City, but also the entire world, "home."

I end with this challenge to the school districts of North Iowa:

Dr. Stella Mae Mason is a definitive and worthy role model steeped in a life of accomplishment and service. How about creating a cross-disciplined module of curriculum that shares these virtues with today's students?

Local historical role models aren't falling off of trees around here.