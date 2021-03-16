Sayles: A little humor to get us by

Surviving a year of COVID sanctions and scares, I come to question whether I have lost my sense of humor. After last week's column regarding pulling six Dr Seuss books from circulation for being racist, you have confirmed that I have indeed gotten my shorts in a bunch and need to chill out a little.

The strange warping and flexing flow of time since mid-March 2020 generally gets blamed on the stress of living through a pandemic and the overriding sense that we've been monkey-barring our way from one day to the next. Just out there on our own.

But, I had forgotten a time honored American elixir for surviving crises; even the most terrible challenges are funny in some way.

So, over this past year, family, friends and acquaintances have sent me hundreds of COVID-related jokes, puns, funny stories and satire, and in the spirit of unbunching my shorts, I am going to pass some along to you.

• Homeschool Mom Day 1: I wonder how I can get this kid transferred out of my class?

• Shouldn't we wait until after COVID to fill out the census?

• Day 235 at home and the dog is looking at me like, “See? This is why I chew the furniture.”