Sayles: A little humor to get us by

Surviving a year of COVID sanctions and scares, I come to question whether I have lost my sense of humor. After last week's column regarding pulling six Dr Seuss books from circulation for being racist, you have confirmed that I have indeed gotten my shorts in a bunch and need to chill out a little.
The strange warping and flexing flow of time since mid-March 2020 generally gets blamed on the stress of living through a pandemic and the overriding sense that we've been monkey-barring our way from one day to the next. Just out there on our own.
But, I had forgotten a time honored American elixir for surviving crises; even the most terrible challenges are funny in some way.
So, over this past year, family, friends and acquaintances have sent me hundreds of COVID-related jokes, puns, funny stories and satire, and in the spirit of unbunching my shorts, I am going to pass some along to you.
• Homeschool Mom Day 1: I wonder how I can get this kid transferred out of my class?
• Shouldn't we wait until after COVID to fill out the census?
• Day 235 at home and the dog is looking at me like, “See? This is why I chew the furniture.”
• I never thought the comment “I wouldn’t touch them with a six-foot pole” would become a national policy, but here we are.
• After years of wanting to thoroughly clean and organize my workshop but always claiming lack of time, this week I realized that wasn’t the reason.
• This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog–we laughed a lot.
• I finished NETFLIX today.
• Why on earth did the CDC lie to us? They said a mask and gloves was enough to go to the grocery store. When I got there, everyone else had clothes on.
• Patron to the bartender; I’ll have a Corona, hold the virus.
• International Space Station to Mission Control when they were notified that their mission was complete and they would be returning to earth; Thanks, but no thanks.
• The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors.
• Quarantine has turned us into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We are told "no" if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides.
• Never in my life would I imagine that my hands would someday consume more alcohol than my mouth.
• Anyone else’s car getting three weeks to the gallon?
• In response to questions about toilet paper substitutes; "Duct Tape is NOT the solution to every problem."
• They say we should have predicted the pandemic. But hindsight is 2020.
• Ran out of toilet paper and started using lettuce leaves. Today was just the tip of the Iceberg, tomorrow Romaines to be seen.
• Self-Quarantiners watched the earth rotate and the sun rise and set. After 24 hours they were bored, so they called it a day.
• If you need 144 rolls of toilet paper for a month-long quarantine, you probably should’ve seen a doctor long before COVID-19.
• My wife purchased a world map and then gave me a dart and said, “Throw this and wherever it lands—that's where we're vacationing when this pandemic ends.” Turns out, we’re spending two weeks behind the fridge.
And Finally …
Wife to husband: “Did I get fat during COVID quarantine?”
Husband replies: “You weren’t exactly that skinny to be begin with.”
Time of death: 11 p.m.
Cause of death: COVID-19
Humor is humanity's free coping mechanism and Americans are better than any one else at it. Humor is a medium that both distracts us from the horrors of the world while still allowing us to get our best and worst thoughts out of our heads to live another day. Cheers!
