Sayles: A Good Billionaire

I decided a couple of days ago that I would make a good billionaire … ah hold on, not just a good billionaire, but a Great Billionaire … well ah, after some significant navel-gazing on that topic, I think that I may make the Pre-eminent Billionaire of All Time. (P-BOAT, creating ones own acronym must be in the personal purview of a Billionaire)

I was prompted to open my wallet by the barrage of print, broadcast, electronic and social media that had exploded in my face as the $830 Million Dollar jackpot for the Tuesday Mega Millions® went unclaimed and the Saturday drawing was immediately estimated at $1.2 Billion Dollars.

As my regular Kwik Star had assigned a full-time checker at the lottery window, this at a time when it has been apparent that they are unable to hire sufficient help, I was sold that this Mega Millions® business was certainly getting serious.

In the Inter-Covid Variant world, there seems to be fewer opportunities for good-natured banter while standing in checkout lines.

Jawing with friends and neighbors; hell, just fellow human beings while standing in line to be served, serviced or waited upon was one of those many under-appreciated, spontaneous and unforced mannas nearly forgotten today, from the Antecedent Covid-19 world.

So there I found myself in a line of reasonable length with people of various ages and backgrounds all shuffling and funneling towards the dream of elimination of financial worries for ourselves and for God knows how many family and friends, and countless future generations of our stock.

Preparing to convert $2 dollars, maybe $200, monies already earmarked for something else, but for the chance to struggle no more, betting on the long-shot of 303 million to one.

Of the 15 or so people in line, the mood and conversation were upbeat, eupeptic and buoyant. No doom and gloom, no politics, no ideology, no silence, and somewhat surprisingly, no masks.

Just talk, fun talk you know, about what would be done with the winnings.

One young mother told a middle-aged construction worker that she wanted her Dad to be able to retire. The construction worker responded with as much humor as the countless calluses on his hands, that HE wanted to be able to retire, too.

A guy in his 30's tells his buddy about the same age, that he has a big family reunion on Labor Day and he is going to hand out $100,000 checks to everyone who attends.

A woman in her 80's tells her daughter, "I am going to buy back Grandpa's farm."

Naturally, the guy ahead of me says, "I am going to get 100 numbers on individual tickets to improve my odds. You know, I'll have a hundred times better chance to win it all."

Well you know I just can't pass up the opportunity to tell him that each of his $2.00 numbers have the exact same 303 million to one odds as the others, and that he really has not improved his chances at all.

To which he replied, "You are full of s---. I WAS going to let you go ahead of me."

These conversations between strangers standing in a line to buy lottery tickets are absolutely, positively, 100% percent classic Americanism. It is one of the many things I love about this country and it is one of the many things that becomes more rare as this nation chugs and sputters through the 21st Century.

Every person in that line and every suchlike line in every hamlet, town, city and state bear, carry and hold dreams that would make life just a little bit easier; just a little less struggle; just a little more comfortable. And along with that, I've never heard those dreams voiced absent of a giving heart that speaks to sharing blessings with those close and those loved, those unknown, but in need.

It was Mark Twain who wrote just before the turn of the 20th Century,

"Since a hundred million dollars in New York City and twenty-two fish-hooks on the border of the Arctic Circle represent the same financial supremacy, a man in straitened circumstances is a fool to stay in New York City when he can buy ten cents' worth of fish-hooks and emigrate."

So how much is really enough? As a good billionaire, I'll let you know after Saturday night's Mega Millions Drawing.