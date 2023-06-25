A few of weeks ago as I was surfing news bits and bytes on YouTube, I clicked on a three-minute “CBS Mornings” blurb by Gayle King about the recent school and bank shootings in Tennessee and Kentucky, respectively.

King grimly broadcast, “145 mass shootings in 101 days” for 2023. No source information or citation was provided; just laid it out there as the God’s honest truth and fact.

Now again over Father’s Day weekend, the Associated Press reported through our own Globe-Gazette that in the Chicago metropolitan area alone, 60 people were on the receiving end of a gunpowder-propelled projectile feloniously delivered by another human being. Then within moments of reading that account, a streaming feed from TV station ABC7 Chicago claims 75 shooting victims with 13 fatalities over the same weekend period in that same location.

Then came the next news feed from Fox 2 Detroit; 24 shot, four killed in metro Detroit. And the next: feuding neighbors results in four killed by gunfire in Kellogg, Idaho (pop 2,374); then St Louis; 12 shot, one killed, all teenagers at the same party; Washington, D.C., eight shot, two killed; New York City, five shot, two killed. Even La Crosse, Wisconsin, saw six shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in old downtown.

Now wait just wait a minute. I am as appalled as you all are, as every sane person must be, by the steady march of the violent acts by Americans against Americans. But, come on, some basic definitions and standard measurements are essential if we are to relate apples to apples and solve this thing.

You may find it hard to believe that there is no uniform accepted definition for “mass shooting.” Nor is there an accepted and uniform definition to identify “gun violence.” Nor is there a uniform accepted definition for a “deadly weapon.”

There is no one definition of murder, although Merriam-Webster provides “the crime of unlawfully and unjustifiably killing a person.” That definition is so full of holes and so weak, oh let me count the ways.

One murder, however you want to define the term, committed in a school, or in the workplace, or in a shopping mall, or in the home, or church, or movie theater, or amusement park, or let’s be honest, one murder anywhere; isn’t that one murder too many?

I know. That question is not only rhetorical for most everyone, but is also a loaded, argumentative short-fuse between normally unassuming, non-threatening, pleasant or not, peaceful or not friends and neighbors, or even just nondescript people with whom we cross paths in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Can we just agree that violence rendered by people on other people is out of control? I suspect even that may be too much tripe to overcome in order to create the minyan of souls needed to defeat the problem.

There is an abundance of jaws flapping about the root causes of human violence wanting to blame everything except humans. Number one on the hit parade is firearms. Blaming inanimate objects for human failures and flaws leaves us with no answers, nor does embracing the problematic dogma of the National Rifle Association. Who do we trust for a solution?

Rather than just surrendering, I decided that I’d ask a few questions of a friend that is never more than an arm’s length from me and every day hooked to my hip. A friend who has never hurt me, or turned on me, nor hurt anyone else, ever.

That friend and constant companion is a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 holstered and carried for nearly 20 years, only fired at the range and never brandished elsewhere. Another 20 years before that, I chummed around and was inseparable from Mr. S&W’s first cousin Mr. Glock, who also never fired a round outside of the range, although always being at the ready.

I have trusted these two old friends with my daily life, my family’s life, and God forbid, in a situation where someone may be trying to commit murder within any space you and I might commonly share, I trust Mr. Smith and Mr. Wesson to protect your life too.

That may not align with your politics or your wishes. Nonetheless, how about you let me ask again if it ever comes to pass that an armed citizen saves your life and the lives of others around you in an active shooter scenario?

To say that gun control is the most contentious issue in America is a slight overstatement. There are possibly two or three other flashpoint issues that divide our people with equal vitriol and torrents of obloquy.

For now can we agree that it’s because of, and through, violence that we are killing each other? Can we discuss the uncomfortable realities regarding who, how, where and why this occurs? I doubt it.