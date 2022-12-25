Sayles: A Christmas story – Masonic Grove 1856

An unlikely Christmas story from the chronicles of the true pioneer tales of the infant Mason City, some 166 years ago, begins with a seemingly unrelated discovery in the fall of 1913.

1913 was the beginning of the heyday of Mason City. For the next six decades, industry, and with it, population growth were on a miraculous arc.

World leading manufacturing in the production of cement, clay drainage tile and fire-proof building blocks, industrialized meat processing, beet-sugar production, and even a dabbling in automobile manufacturing would put Mason City literally on the global map.

In the fall of 1913, amongst countless and multifarious industrial construction projects underway in Mason City, it was the massive plant expansion at the Jacob E. Decker and Sons packing plant that garnered global newspaper coverage; but for an aberrant reason.

As the heavy equipment operators for Henkel Construction punched down into the ever-present and massive limestone layers to make way for footings, the ground gave way and a small shaft was exposed leading only into darkness. Workers dropped stones down the shaft to listen for sound that was never heard. Curiosity and worker safety dictated further investigation.

When several workers with carbide mining lamps were lowered by rope, it was found that a vast cavern was beneath the surface dwellers feet.

The cave measured thirty feet wide by sixty feet long and twenty feet from floor to ceiling. Towards the southeast, the great stone room narrowed to a person-sized exit at the top of the bluff above the Winnebago River.

Finding caves along rivers hewn from sedimentary rock is hardly rare in Iowa or newsworthy. However it was what was found inside that generated theories and stories and tall-tales that were printed around the world.

Clearly untouched and undisturbed for unknown years, this limestone hovel was fully furnished and supplied in the manner of pioneer log cabins of the early 1850's. There was even a freshwater spring that flowed from the side wall.

There was rustically made primitive furniture; two rocking chairs, a side table, a large work/dining table, and a double bed. There was a full cord of wood, candles and handmade candleholders. And there were bones, many and varied; large and small; neatly stacked beside the cord wood. The bones alone created some pretty gruesome and macabre rumors.

But it was the 1800's era cast iron stove that generated the greatest discussion.

When the workers in the cave tried to pick that stove up, it disintegrated into a pile of rust.

As the story of this discovery began to seep out, first within Mason City, then trickling to news outlets, the relating tales became epic in size and scope.

Regardless of the direction of the zingers and whoppers put forth, there was one thing for certain; the truth was beyond all memories of those locals still living in 1913.

It was in December 1913 that the heart of this Christmas Story was rediscovered, and again today, I pass it on to you.

Mason City was co-founded by John B Long, originally named Shibboleth (a Hebrew password from the Old Testament), in 1853. By 1854, Long, a Master Mason in the Masonic fraternity, renamed the town Masonic Grove.

In that same year another Mason City Pioneer, Elisha Randall, a mechanical engineer and mill operator and his family arrived here accompanied by his mill apprentice George Washington Henderson.

In the spring of 1855, Randall's Saw Mill was built on the Winnebago River, pumping out much needed construction lumber to the many new arrivals. Later that same year Elisha Randall built the first grist mill providing corn meal and flour to the growing community.

GW Henderson became Randall's sawmill operator and manager.

By the enumerated State of Iowa Census of 1856, Cerro Gordo County had a permanent population of 594 citizens in four townships ranging in ages of newborn to 68 years.

In December 1856, 21 year-old George Washington Henderson found himself in an age-old and ageless pickle. He and his boss Elisha Randall's 16 year-old daughter Martha Ann had become fond of each other and she was absolutely, positively, very pregnant.

Even at that time of year on the Christian calendar, GW had no hope of convincing the Randall family of Immaculate Conception.

On Thursday, December 18, 1856, George Washington Henderson and Martha Ann Randall became the 11th couple legally married in Cerro Gordo County by Justice of the Peace, JB Long.

There were already eight Randall children ages 1 to 12 along with their parents living in a 12x20 rough hewn log cabin; tempers were rather short; and the circumstances of the newlyweds marriage could nearly guarantee a confrontation in the making before spring.

So, the next day, GW and Martha Henderson moved just a couple of miles away to the cave that GW had discovered, furnished and occupied the summer before.

One may also allow the imagination that this 1856 "bachelor pad", may have been the place of occasional, or at least once, rollicking and frolicking.

In a later life account of his 1856 home, GW Henderson, stated simply, "It was safe. It was warm. We had water. We had food. And we had each other. We probably suffered less than anyone else in Masonic Grove that terrible winter. We even had a Christmas tree."

Well there you have it. One hundred and sixty-six Christmases later, we are reminded of those ageless gifts that make Christmases special.

And for the record, George Washington Henderson and Martha Ann Randall were happily married for seventy-one years living to ages 95 and 96, respectively. Their complete story is a whole 'nother column.

May your Christmas be bright!