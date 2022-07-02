Sayles: 6-3

For as long as I can remember, during spring, summer and fall, when I would see or hear "6-3" my thoughts go to baseball; a ground ball hit to the shortstop (6), throwing to the first baseman (3) a to make the out.

In the world of statistics, a 6-3 out is the fourth most common in all of baseball occurring 7.9% of the time.

Although my Minnesota Twins are having a pretty good season so far, the emprises of the past couple of weeks have deposed my instinctual reactions to "6-3" from the league leading response to the cellar of things of import.

"6-3" as this day's inimical catalyst has ignited yet again, and yet still, violent and hostile reactions, disputations delivering threats, some of which are carried out, some not, all meant to terrorize.

Americans, prepossessed and predisposed, adhering to doctrinaire ideology more to crush opponents than to promote beliefs; a magic trick that not only increases the volume and the vitriol, but also unveils true purposes, intentions and strategies.

I am going to catch hell from these folks today, my friends.

However, as you and I know, I am talking about both Republicans and Democrats, those "Out There Winged Wonders" whom eat, sleep and breathe their adamantine dogmatic manifestos stranding the masses betwixt and between.

The Constitution of the United States declares in Article III, Section 1, "The judicial power of the United States, shall be vested in one Supreme Court …"

That is all well and good. Clarion and crystal clear. Except for what it doesn’t say. It doesn't say and has no plan to check, political agenda and "Court Packing" from creeping into decisions imperative to the vocal few but imposed on quiet many.

Were the early Justices felt to be above decisions and rulings based on personal preferences rather than Constitutional bases? I think not.

It was Alexander Hamilton who wrote in "The Federalist No. 78, "… judicial independence is the best expedient which can be devised in any government to secure a steady, upright, and impartial administration of the laws.”

Steady. Upright. Impartial.

In your personal opinion does that describe United States Supreme Court Justices and their rulings and opinions today or even yesterday? I am asking your opinion. Talk amongst yourselves. Lay it on me. I can take it.

However, it was James Madison, often declared "The Father of the Constitution", who penned reasonable, consequent and coherent expectations and working constructs he envisioned for a fully functioning Supreme Court.

With similar superlatives as written by Hamilton, Madison believed the Supreme Court would issue opinions that were impartial except to that Holy Grail-The US Constitution. True to its words and to USSC opinions carried as Constitutional Precedent

Madison and Hamilton must have been smoking mushrooms because just as in the 18th Century and today in the 21st Century enrapt and exultant expectations of Steady-Upright-Impartial "Common Good Governance" results in soul crushing disappointment, and in the vernacular of my 1960's, a "Bad Trip That Never Ends."

I am weary, bleary, beaten, burned-out and drained; exhausted, fatigued, jaded and knackered; logy, spent, wearied and worn; overtaxed, overworked, over-fatigued, enervated, sapped, asthenic, and languid.

And if you will allow me this indulgence-YOU Are Too. The wear and tear of all global messes is carried on our faces; on the invisible weight on our shoulders that cause us to walk with a slump; the lack of shear spontaneous joy, faked with a mask of measured joy response.

Our Earth, driven by the perpetual motion machine that now substitutes civil discourse with; discord, dissonance, disharmony, racial strife, poverty, ignorance, and disunion, this nation is factioned into single-issue mobs whose hatred of those not indoctrinated is not being supplanted by God herself.

The collective Souls and Spirits of the people who call the United States home are captive in a cell of terminal cognitive dissonance.

The only key that will unlock that Cell is the key of "We the People."

Besides, when I again see 6-3, I really NEED to see a ground ball hit to the shortstop (6), throwing to the first baseman (3) a to make the out.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.